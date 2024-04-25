Red Sox play the Guardians after Abreu's 4-hit game

Boston Red Sox (14-11, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (17-7, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chase Anderson (0-0, 2.77 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (2-2, 5.00 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -156, Red Sox +131; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians after Wilyer Abreu's four-hit game on Wednesday.

Cleveland has a 7-4 record at home and a 17-7 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.15 ERA, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Boston has a 14-11 record overall and an 11-4 record on the road. Red Sox hitters have a collective .407 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Guardians are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with 11 extra base hits (five doubles and six home runs). Jose Ramirez is 9-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Tyler O'Neill has seven home runs for the Red Sox. Connor Wong is 14-for-35 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .247 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .238 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press