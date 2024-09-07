Red Sox bring 1-0 series advantage over White Sox into game 2

Chicago White Sox (32-110, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (71-70, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Garrett Crochet (6-10, 3.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 188 strikeouts); Red Sox: Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -196, White Sox +164; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Chicago White Sox with a 1-0 series lead.

Boston has a 32-38 record at home and a 71-70 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .429 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

Chicago has a 32-110 record overall and a 14-56 record in road games. The White Sox have a 9-28 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Red Sox are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has 44 doubles, 13 triples and 21 home runs for the Red Sox. Connor Wong is 8-for-34 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has 24 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 9-for-31 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .197 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by nine runs

White Sox: 1-9, .216 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: David Hamilton: 10-Day IL (finger), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lat), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (leg), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Korey Lee: day-to-day (back), Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Vargas: day-to-day (eye), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press