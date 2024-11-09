Red Rail: Colleyville Heritage football cruises past Grapevine in regular-season finale

Colleyville Panther running back Jerrod Wiley (11) attempts to avoid a tackle from Grapevine Mustang defensive back Lanel Randolph (25) during a UIL football game against Grapevine High School at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, Texas on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

The Battle of the Red Rail rivalry game is for bragging rights for the two neighboring teams. In recent years, Colleyville Heritage has held a decisive advantage and did so again as the Panthers cruised to a 36-7 victory over the Grapevine Mustangs on Nov. 8 in a District 3-5A D2 matchup at Mustang-Panther Stadium.

Colleyville Heritage (8-2, 7-1), No. 5 in the current Star-Telegram’s 5A area rankings, has now claimed six of the last seven meetings and holds a 15-6 series edge dating back to 2004.

“This is such a huge rivalry game,” said Colleyville Heritage head coach Jerry Edwards. “Regardless of the records for each team. Kids grew up together. Tightly knit community. A lot of emotion and pride in this game from both teams.”

Grapevine jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead on the game’s opening possession. After two plays lost seven yards, quarterback Jailen Holmes fired a strike to Brady Boozer for an 82-yard scoring TD.

The Panthers answered on its opening series, with quarterback Bodey Weaver capping an eight-play 62-yard drive covering 4:03 off the clock, with a nine-yard TD scamper. Dax Hebeisen caught a two-point shovel pass from Luke Graves for a two-point conversion to give Heritage an 8-7 advantage.

After the Heritage defense forced a quick three-and-out on the next Grapevine possession, Jerrod Wiley raced 37 yards for a TD, capping an eight-play 64-yard march that took 3:33.

Following a second-quarter exchange of punts, starting at its own 27, the Mustangs moved to the Panthers nine-yard line where the drive stalled, and a 27-yard field goal attempt bounced off the right upright.

Taking over at its own 20 with 1:17 left before intermission, the Panthers needed just four plays to drive downfield, and with six ticks left, Weaver hit a streaking Sameer Johnson with a 35-yard scoring aerial, as Heritage took a 22-7 halftime lead.

Heritage scored TDs on both its third-period possessions, as Bryce Abram had a 14-yard burst, and Johnson caught his second score, a six-yarder from Weaver, that extended the lead to 36-7, which was the final after a scoreless fourth quarter.

“I thought we settled in offensively after they jumped out ahead,” said Coach Edwards. “They (Grapevine) tried to shorten the game. Our guys did a great job tonight.”

The triumph was the fifth straight win for Colleyville Heritage, whose two defeats were a 42-35 district loss to Argyle and a 43-23 non-district loss to Richland early in the season.

Weaver, a junior, registered 127 passing yards (11 of 15 with no interceptions) while adding 68 rushing yards on seven attempts, passing for two TDs and running for another.

Sophomore Wiley totaled a game-high 86 rushing yards on 10 carries and one TD, while senior Abram recorded 63 rushing yards on 12 attempts and one TD.

Johnson, another sophomore, hauled in a game-leading five catches for 87 yards and two scores.

Holmes recorded 129 passing yards to lead Grapevine, hitting on eight of 10 passes. Juliun Contreras chipped in with a team-high 79 rushing yards on 19 carries to pace the Mustangs ground game.

Colleyville Heritage, the district’s second seed, will open the playoffs, hosting Anna (7-3) in the bi-district round next Friday night, Nov. 15, at Mustang-Panther Stadium with a 7 pm slated kickoff. Anna, winners of six straight games after a 1-3 start, is the defending 4A Division I state champion and moved up to 5A Division II this season.

“We look forward to the challenge,” said Coach Edwards. “Anna is a state champion. We will look at the film on them and prepare our game plan. Our guys will be ready.”

Grapevine (0-10, 0-8), its streak of 10 straight playoff appearances snapped, suffered its first winless campaign since an 0-10 2008 season.