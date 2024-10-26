Red Oak scores on the final play of the game to down Burleson Centennial in a thriller

The Burleson Centennial and Red Oak football teams came in to their Oct. 25 game with identical records and identical reasons for needing a victory. The winner would have a big leg up to assure a playoff berth out of District 7-5A Division 1.

The game came down to the final play as Red Oak quarterback Billy Middleton ran a perfect zone read from one yard out and jogged into the end zone as time expired to lift the Hawks to a 41-39 win over Centennial at Burleson ISD Stadium.

Red Oak’s Billy Middleton find a hole in Burleson’s defense during a UIL football game at Burleson ISD Stadium on Friday October 25, 2024.

Centennial (4-4 overall, 2-2 district) is still in a good position to make the post season despite the loss.

“Midlothian gave us some help tonight by beating Tyler,” said Centennial coach Kyler Geller. “I may not be one-hundred percent accurate, but if we win one out of the two we have left then we’ll be in.”

If the Spartans win one of their final two games against Highland Park or Joshua then they’ll own a tie breaker over Tyler, which has a week off before hosting Red Oak (5-3, 3-1) at Rose Stadium. The Hawks finish with Midlothian next week at home and Tyler.

If the trio of Centennial, Red Oak and Tyler wind up tied then it might come down to district tie breakers to decide the final two teams.

Centennial took a 21-7 lead into the intermission, getting a big lift when defensive back Marlon Land picked off a Red Oak pass and returned it 96 yards for a touchdown as time expired. Jayden Garcia’s pressure on Middleton caused the errant throw, but the momentum of the play didn’t carry over after the half.

Red Oak with a 1st and goal at the 7, but Centennial's Marlon Land picks the pass and returns it 96 yds for a Spartan TD as time expires in the half. Jayden Garcia with the pressure. Centennial 21, Red Oak 7 0:00 2Q. @CHSSpartanSB @BurlesonSports @swaggarly @rohawksfootball pic.twitter.com/vp7JmaZ16I — Darren Lauber (@darren_lauber) October 26, 2024

Red Oak stormed back scoring on its first three possessions of the second half to take a 28-21 lead. The Centennial offense went three and out and punted before each of the three scores by the Hawks.

Middleton got things started with a 19-yard scoring pass to Brayden Robinson. Then Payten Fields ran it in from six yards out to tie the game and Lorenzo Holman gave Red Oak the lead when he darted up the middle for a 78-yard score with 3:44 left in the third quarter.

After a fourth three and out by the Centennial offense, Red Oak was on the move again, but the drive stalled at the Spartans’ 46. Middleton lined up in his normal quarterback position on fourth down, but punted the ball which was blocked by Centennial defensive end Jack Long and returned to the Red Oak one yard line by Meziah Ababio.

After a procedure penalty on Centennial, the momentum of the Hawks was finally thwarted when Damien Long caught a six-yard scoring pass from Jacob Torres. The point after was missed and the Spartans trailed 28-27 with 11:04 left in the game.

The teams traded scores after that as Holman scored on a two-yard run for the Hawks and James Brown took a reverse to the house from 18 yards out for the Spartans to make it 35-33 Red Oak with 5:53 left.

Centennial finally got the stop it needed with 3:41 left when Long and Jordan Tolbert tackled Holman for a six-yard loss. The Spartans then marched 77 yards in 10 plays and took the lead on a one-yard dive up the middle by Jaylon Walker, but Centennial left 1:32 left on the clock.

Long had a tremendous game for the Spartans, recovering a fumble on Red Oak’s opening drive that led to Centennial’s first score. Long had the blocked punt and several tackles for losses in the game.

“He’s such a stud,” said Geller of Long. “He’ll go and play college football and do great things. The best part about Jack is that he’s the same man every day.

“He works extremely hard every day and is such an example for the other guys. He deserves all the best.”

The 1:32 left on the clock was a second too much. Middleton guided Red Oak down the field in 10 plays from its own 34 before running it in with no time left on the clock.

Middleton finished with 246 yards passing completing 18 of 28 throws and had 103 yards rushing on 21 attempts for the Hawks. Robinson was his favorite target catching seven balls for 97 yards.

Holman had a big night for Red Oak as well with 156 rushing yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns. Holman had a 29-yard TD run in the first quarter that tied the game 7-7.

Torres led Centennial with 220 yards passing hitting 15 of 31 attempts with two touchdowns. Torres hit Keilan Gregory with a 53-yard scoring pass to open the scoring for the Spartans.

“I love our kids fight and they don’t ever quit,” said Geller. “This is the second time this year that something like this has happened, but I know that they’ll come back tomorrow and they’ll be ok. They’re pretty resilient and are a tough bunch.

“We’re just trying to get better. We have two games left to make it and God willing we stay healthy and get in.”