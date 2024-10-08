Recruit roundup: Future Gamecock receivers put up big numbers

South Carolina has five receivers committed for its recruiting Class of 2025, and three of them found the end zone Friday night in their high school games.

South Florence’s Jayden Sellers and Jay M Robinson (NC)’s Brian Rowe each had two touchdowns in their teams’ victories last week. Rock Hill’s Malik Clark, who just committed to USC on Saturday, also had a TD in the Bearcats’ win over Fort Mill.

Also, tight end commit Preston Douglas of The Benjamin School (Fla.) had his best game of the season with 111 yards receiving and a TD.

Here is a look at how some of them are doing this season:

USC Class of 2025 Commits

Anthony Addison, DE, Sumter: Addison was picked for the NC-SC Shrine Bowl all-star game on Sunday and had 12 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in a win over West Florence. For the season, he has 61 tackles, 15.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Taeshawn Alston, DE, Vance County (NC): Alston was picked for the Shrine Bowl. Vance was off last week. For the season, Alston has 27 tackles, seven for loss, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Malik Clark, WR, Rock Hill: One of newest USC commits was picked for the Shrine Bowl. On the field, he caught five passes for 41 yards and a TD against Fort Mill. For the season, Clark had 42 catches for 623 yards and six touchdowns.

Lex Cyrus, WR, Susquehanna Township (Pa.): Cyrus caught six passes for 58 yards against East Pennsboro. For the season, he has 37 catches for 587 yards and six touchdowns.

Donovan Darden, DE/LB, Havelock (NC): Darden was picked for the Shrine Bowl. He had eight tackles, two for loss, a sack and three passes defense last week. On offense, he had one carry for 30 yards. For the season, Darden has 36 tackles, 11 for loss, three sacks and 16 QB pressures.

Jaquavious Dodd, DL, Eastside: Dodd was selected to the Shrine Bowl. Eastside was off this week. For the season, he has 27 tackles, 11 for loss, five sacks, six QB pressures and two caused fumbles.

Preston Douglas, TE, The Benjamin School: Douglas had three catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in a win over Seminole Ridge.

Jordon Gidron, WR, Ridge View: Gidron is out with a leg injury but hopes to return soon. For the season, he has 17 catches for 121 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Chris Hatfield, DB, Long County (Ga.): Long County was off last week. For the season, Hatfield has 21 tackles, two for loss and an interception.

AJ Holloway, LB, Buford (Ga.): Buford defeated Collins Hill, 34-7. Going into the game, Holloway had 26 tackles, five for loss, a sack and five QB hurries.

Jaquel Holman, ATH, Blackville-Hilda: Holman was picked for the Shrine Bowl. Blackville-Hilda was off this week. For the season, he has rushed for 648 yards, five touchdowns and caught four passes for 60 yards.

Max Kelley, K, Galltin (Tenn.): Kicked three extra points in a loss to Cookeville. For the season, Kelley is four-of-six on field goals and 13-of-15 on extra points. He also is averaging 42.6 yards per punt.

Demarcus Leach, QB/S, Abbeville: Leach was chosen for the Shrine Bowl. Abbeville was off last week. For the season, Leach is 28-of-45 passing for touchdowns, 47 carries for 352 yards and six touchdowns. He hasn’t played much on defense but is expected to play more as the season goes along.

Brian Rowe, WR, Jay M Robinson (NC): Rowe was picked for the Shrine Bowl. On the field, he had six catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns in the 83-0 win over East Rowan. For the season, he has 20 catches for 440 yards and five touchdowns.

Kobby Sakyi-Prah, DE, Roswell (Ga.): Sakyi-Prah had six tackles, three for loss and two sacks. For the season, he has 33 tackles, 16 for loss, 10 sacks and eight QB pressures.

Jayden Sellers, WR, South Florence: Sellers also was selected to the Shrine Bowl. Against Darlington, he had three catches for 52 yards, a TD and also ran for a score. For the season, he has 32 catches for 498 yards and nine total touchdowns.

Cutter Woods, QB, Westside: Woods was one of three S.C. quarterbacks picked for the Shrine Bowl. For the season, Woods is 57-of-90 passing for 1,049 yards and 13 touchdowns.

USC Class of 2026 Commits

Anthony Baxter, OL, South Pointe: One of anchors on South Pointe’s offensive line. The Stallions beat Camden, 64-0, last week.

Keenan Britt, DL, Oxford (Ala.): Britt had four tackles in a win over Pell City. For the season, he has 57 tackles, nine for loss and four sacks.

Rodney Colton, LB, Newnan (Ga.): Colton had three tackles, one for loss and a sack against Dutchtown. For the season, he has 23 tackles, three for loss, a sack and five QB pressures.

Jamel Howse, Newberry: One of the newest Gamecock commits was off this week. For the season, he has 22 catches for 145 yards.