👶 Record broken again as another 14-year-old makes pro debut in USA

Almost two weeks after 14-year-old Cavan Sullivan debuted in MLS, another 14-year-old made history, this time in the NWSL.

NJ/NY Gotham FC signing Mak Whitham entered the pitch in the 80th minute on Sunday during the club’s Summer Cup clash with Washington Spirit.

Whitham recently became the youngest signing in NWSL history after agreeing to a contract until 2028. Although her deal doesn’t officially begin until January 1, the teenager was awarded an early debut.

The memorable moment arrived one day after her 14th birthday, seeing her break Sullivan’s record from earlier this month.

Signing her first professional contract, just celebrated her 14th birthday, and making her @NWSL debut in the same week?! We’re so happy to have you, Mak Whitham!! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wMtujDO3zj — NJ/NY Gotham FC (@GothamFC) July 28, 2024

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Whitham is now the youngest player to ever feature in a first-division men’s or women’s soccer match in the United States.

Additionally, she’s the youngest to appear in the NBA, NHL, NFL, WNBA or Major League Baseball since at least 1970.

Feature image credit: © Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports