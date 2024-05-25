Recent Super Bowl contenders show that Cole Kmet must show up for Bears

Many people are excited about the weapons the Chicago Bears have lined up for Caleb Williams in his first year. They have D’Andre Swift as their new running back and a receiving core that includes DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze.

With that said, recent Super Bowl contenders reveal that the Bears need a lot of help from tight end Cole Kmet, who’s coming off a career year. These top-flight tight ends usually all find their way to the top of the mountain in the playoffs. If Kmet can take yet another step this year, he might help Chicago go far.

The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers each won rings with Rob Gronkowski in place. More recent examples of contenders include Travis Kelce with the Kansas City Chiefs, George Kittle with the San Francisco 49ers, Mark Andrews with the Baltimore Ravens, and Sam LaPorta with the Detroit Lions.

If the Bears want to have the success that those teams have had, they need to make sure that Kmet gets going. It is very important to see him grow into a high-end producer. He has the tools around him now to take another step after an impressive year in 2023. He can be even better moving forward.

With the addition of another good tight end in Gerald Everett, Kmet will have more room out there. Running a two-tight end set should be beneficial for both guys in 2024.

If Kmet can cement himself as a high-end offensive contributor, the Bears will certainly find more team success. The other teams around the league suggest that Chicago can be elite if this happens. With the other great weapons they have on offense, it feels very realistic.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire