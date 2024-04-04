Rebel Wilson Thinks Adele ‘Hates’ Her Because Of ‘Fat Amy’ Comparisons

Rebel Wilson is opening up about why she believes singer Adele “hates” her.

In her new memoir, “Rebel Rising,” the “Bridesmaids” actor, 44, explained why she senses a rift between her and the “Rolling in the Deep” crooner.

“Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say,” Wilson recalls in her memoir, the Independent reported. “This is why, I think, Adele hates me. There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another.”

By chance, both Adele and Wilson unveiled slimmed-down figures in 2020. Adele reportedly shed 100 pounds while Wilson dropped nearly 80 pounds in about the same time frame, following what Wilson referred to as a “year of health.”

E! News reported that Wilson speculated in her book that the 16-time Grammy winner “didn’t like being compared to ‘Fat Amy.’”

Wilson starred as Patricia “Fat Amy” Hobart in the “Pitch Perfect” trilogy, which ran from 2012 to 2017.

The Australian actor then clarified that she’s unsure if the tension is real, considering she’s “never asked” Adele, according to E! News’ report on the memoir.

Wilson reportedly recalls in the memoir how fans often mixed her up with Adele, adding, “I legit signed an autograph once as Adele at Claridge’s because the people truly thought I was her and wouldn’t leave me alone until I did.”

The comedian also claimed that Adele would “always quickly turn away” from her at public events “as if my fatness might rub off on her” if she were “near her for more than 30 seconds.”

Reps for Adele didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Elsewhere in her memoir, Wilson addresses how she worried that her weight loss journey would affect her Hollywood career.

“The agency liked me fat because they got hundreds of thousands of dollars in commission for each film where I played the fat funny girl,” Wilson wrote, Vanity Fair reported.

While appearing on the podcast “Call Her Daddy” in February 2023, Wilson said that at one point she was locked into a contract for “Pitch Perfect” that demanded she not gain or lose more than 10 pounds.

Related...