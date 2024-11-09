Reassuring reports arrive as Milan goalkeeper Raveyre sustains head trauma

Noha Raveyre played from start in Milan Primavera’s 2-0 win against Cagliari earlier today, but left on a stretcher due to head trauma in the second half. Fortunately, the first reports are reassuring.

Many were worried as Raveyre went to the ground in the 75th minute, following a collision with a Cagliari player. He was brought off the pitch on a stretcher after sustaining head trauma, just a few days after Alvaro Morata sustained head trauma in training.

According to MilanNews, the goalkeeper never lost conciseness and started to feel better already a few minutes after the collision. He will carry out detailed tests in the coming hours, of course, and only then will we know the extent of the collision.

Hopefully, it’s nothing serious and it’s certainly good to hear that he felt better quickly. This season, Raveyre has featured mainly for the Futuro side, alternating between the sticks with Lapo Nava. The two are very talented and have been important for the club.

Speaking of the Futuro side, they will be up against Arezzo tomorrow and Napa is set to guard the goal for that one. Drawing 1-1 last time out, the goal is to clinch what would be an important win.