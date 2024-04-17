Real Madrid XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Champions League today

Real Madrid will assess forward Rodrygo ahead of tonight’s Champions League trip to Manchester City.

The Brazilian international remained on the bench as Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Mallorca to move eight points clear in the LaLiga table.

Rodrygo, who scored during the pulsating 3-3 draw with City in Madrid last week, missed training on Friday but was included in Ancelotti’s squad for the trip to Mallorca.

Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao all started on the bench to indicate Ancelotti’s thinking before the perfectly poised return leg with the Champions League holders.

"I think we played well. I did not give rest due to a physical aspect,” said Ancelotti after Saturday’s victory. “Everyone was fine. Only Rodrygo, who had a knock.”

Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended after being booked last week, while David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois are long-term absentees.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Injured: Alaba, Courtois

Suspended: Tchouameni

Time and date: 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports