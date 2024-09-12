Real Madrid worried megastar ‘distracted’ after blockbuster Saudi Arabia offer

For a team that dominated both Spain and Europe last season, Real Madrid’s start to the new campaign has indeed been subpar.

Four games into the term, they have drawn twice and won two games and sit four points leaders Barcelona.

Indeed, the team’s shortcomings must only be attributed to a collective deficiency in quality and desire. When examined more closely, however, some players are performing at a seriously lower level than last season and Vinicius Jr is one such.

Real Madrid are worried

The Ballon d’Or favourite is currently on international duty with the Brazilian national team and his performances for the country have brought no respite to his rocky start to the season.

As revealed by AS, his situation has the Real Madrid administration and coaching staff seriously worried.

Well below his best. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Seven games into the season, his only goal has come from the penalty spot against Las Palmas and he has just one assist to his name. His combination with Kylian Mbappe has not been very special so far and it is unclear if he is comfortable in the modified system.

To add to his troubles, his displays for Brazil have been horrific as he completed just 35 passes in 180 minutes of action this international break.

The Spanish outlet further that his club are now worried that the mammoth offer from Saudi Arabia in the summer distracted the player and is the reason for his lack of focus and depleted quality.

As such, it is now a priority for Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti to try and recover the best version of the 24-year-old Brazilian international – the one that has made him a frontrunner for Ballon d’Or this year – at the earliest possible.

Vinicius Jr was the team’s most vital resource by far last season and must step up his game if the team is to flourish in the final third. As club football returns, all eyes will be on him when Los Blancos take on Real Sociedad later this week.