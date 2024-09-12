Real Madrid wonderkid ‘bitter’ about his lack of minutes this season – report

After reaping the rewards of the signings of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes, Real Madrid’s next big Brazilian investment was Endrick.

Having completed his agreement with Real Madrid back in 2022, the young phenom arrived in Madrid earlier this year and was presented in front of over 45,000 fans at Santiago Bernabeu.

His start to the new season in terms of minutes, however, has been far from the expectation as he has played just 28 minutes in Real Madrid’s four league games so far.

Endrick is unhappy

As revealed in a recent update by AS, the new signing feels he is not getting the minutes he deserves at Real Madrid. He knows he is an important member of the team but is ‘bitter’ about his current playing time.

It has been a bittersweet year for the teenage phenom, both at the club and international levels.

Endrick was poor for Brazil against Paraguay. (Photo by DANIEL DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

For Real Madrid, the protege not only made his debut this year but also scored his first goal in the team’s 3-0 win over Real Valladolid. However, he has been far from a starter and has only come on for fringe minutes in every game.

For his country, meanwhile, Endrick became a mainstay in the senior Brazil squad this year, scored sensational goals at Wembley, Santiago Bernabeu and even against Mexico and registered himself as the fourth youngest goalscorer in Brazilian history.

His recent form with the Selecao, however, has been underwhelming and he was even pulled out after just 45 minutes after a poor display against Paraguay.

Endrick’s poor form for Brazil can be attributed to the lack of regular minutes, while his reduced playing time is directly linked with the serious competition at Real Madrid.

All eyes are thus on Carlo Ancelotti to see how he manages Endrick’s situation.