Real Madrid willing to offer €200 million for 24-year-old goal machine – report

Real Madrid are willing to offer a mammoth €200 million for Manchester City’s forward Erling Haaland, as per an intriguing update from Fichajes.

With growing speculation about the potential departures of Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr., club president Florentino Perez has devised a strategy to fill the void left by the Brazilian duo and the prime target for this ambitious plan is none other than Haaland.

Since joining Manchester City, Haaland has made a significant impact in the Premier League and has captured the attention of fans and analysts alike with his remarkable performances in the Champions League.

Known for his explosive speed, exceptional technical skills, and pinpoint finishing ability, he has quickly established himself as one of the most formidable strikers in world football.

In just 112 appearances for City, he has netted an impressive 104 goals, solidifying his status as a top talent in his generation.

The allure of joining Real Madrid, a club renowned for its illustrious history and relentless pursuit of success, presents an enticing opportunity for any aspiring footballer.

Haaland is willing to move to Spain

Erling Haaland is wanted by Real Madrid. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Interestingly, Manchester City find itself in a difficult position. Haaland has indicated a desire to take on new challenges, and the chance to compete in the La Liga could provide the perfect next step in his career.

The club is aware that keeping their star player may soon become untenable, especially considering the magnitude of Real Madrid’s proposed bid.

Selling the Norwegian sensation becomes increasingly plausible, given the substantial financial implications of such a transfer.

Currently, Haaland is under contract with Manchester City until 2027, giving the club some time to persuade him to extend his stay with the Citizens.

Nevertheless, the pressure is mounting, and as interest from Real Madrid intensifies, the future of Haaland at City hangs in the balance.