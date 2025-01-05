Real Madrid want to ‘see’ if defensive outcast can leave in January amid fresh squad exclusion

Jesus Vallejo’s exclusion was one of the key highlights when Real Madrid announced their squad list to face Deportiva Minera, in the Round of 32 of the Copa Del Rey tomorrow.

With the Spanish Super Cup just around the corner, many expected fringe players such as Vallejo to feature against Dep Minera.

However, to everyone’s surprise, the Spaniard was left out of the team, which featured many young defenders including Lorenzo and Diego Aguado.

Why did Vallejo miss out?

A recent report from Guillermo Rai has offered an update on Jesus Vallejo following his exclusion from the team.

It appears the defender had been suffering a minor discomfort, which is the reason why he was not a part of the team to face Deportivo Minera.

Will Jesus Vallejo leave Real Madrid in January? (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

The report goes on to confirm the presence of discomfort from Vallejo’s team. But that is not the end of story.

January move on the cards?

Rai confirms that Real Madrid are also keen to see whether or not the defender can leave the club in the ongoing January transfer window.

Even at a time when the club have struggled for depth in the defensive unit, it appears Los Blancos are more than open to get rid of the former Eintracht starlet.

Vallejo, after all, has fallen out of favour under Ancelotti, primarily due to a series of injuries that have halted his progress. His forgetful performance against Real Betis did not help things either.

Vallejo, though, has yet to make a definitive decision to leave Real Madrid. However, the defender has reportedly been courted by La Liga outfit Getafe in recent times.