Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Real Madrid vs Manchester City – LIVE!

Real Madrid host Man City inside the Santiago Bernabeu tonight looking for Champions League revenge. Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who have largely dominated the European scene for the last decade or so, were slapped with a chastening 4-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium in last year’s semi-final.

Madrid, in recent years, have not tended to go long without winning the tournament upon which they’ve built their glittering reputation. The signing of Jude Bellingham has made them stronger but champions City have shown little sign of slowing down. With Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne, they have the kind of matchwinners fit for any stage.

Pep Guardiola’s side remain in with a chance of retaining all three of the titles they lifted last season and will fancy their chances of beating Madrid at the Etihad, should they keep things in order tonight. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Real Madrid vs Man City latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST, Santiago Bernabeu

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Real Madrid team news: Militao back

Man City team news: Walker absent

Prediction: Draw

Bernabeu roof: Real Madrid will close roof in Man City clash

18:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

UEFA have confirmed Madrid will be allowed to close the roof on the Santiago Bernabeu tonight as they look to create a hostile atmosphere.

Lucas Paqueta: Man City still keen on £85m West Ham star ahead of summer transfer window

17:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City remain keen on signing West Ham's Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

City wanted the 26-year-old last summer, and he is seen as a potential long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, who turns 33 in June. Paqueta's hopes of an £80million move to the Etihad were dashed after City learned of an FA investigation into potential betting rules breaches.

Paqueta remains in the dark about the investigation, but he has continued to play for West Ham and has enjoyed a brilliant season under David Moyes. He has also earned a recall to the Brazil squad and starred against England at Wembley last month.

Carlo Ancelotti admits he's nervous ahead of Man City meeting

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Veteran Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti admits he is nervous ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City.

The record 14-time winners host the current holders in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Real Madrid in Champions League showdown

17:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City side to hurt and punish Real Madrid as they clash again in the Champions League.

The holders take on the competition's record 14-time winners in the first leg of their quarter-final at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.Read his comments in full here!

Real Madrid vs Man City: Latest Champions League odds today

17:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Real Madrid to win: 6/4

Draw: 9/5

Man City to win: 7/5

Real Madrid vs Man City: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Real Madrid wins: 3

Draws: 3

Man City wins: 4

Real Madrid vs Man City: Champions League score prediction today

17:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

City are generally fairly cautious away from home in big European games, so it’s difficult to see them giving too much away.

Draw, 1-1.

Man City team news vs Real Madrid today

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

City brought Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne back into their starting line-up for the win over Palace, while Ederson returned to the bench. Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva were rested.

Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake are both huge injury worries while Josko Gvardiol went off at half-time on Saturday. The former two has stayed at home but Gvardiol has travelled with the squad.

Real Madrid team news vs Man City today

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Madrid have just welcomed back Eder Militao from a serious knee injury, bolstering their defensive options.

Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba will not play again this season while Vinicius Jr returns from a domestic suspension.

Real Madrid vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Champions League

17:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app or website.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Welcome

16:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Real Madrid’s clash with Manchester City in the Champions League tonight.

Kick-off inside the Santiago Bernabeu is at 8pm BST.