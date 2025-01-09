Real Madrid vs Mallorca LIVE! Spanish Super Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Real Madrid vs Mallorca – LIVE!

Real Madrid go up against Mallorca in the last of the Spanish Super semi-finals later today. Barcelona booked their spot in Sunday’s final by beating Athletic Bilbao and now the other side of the draw will take place in Saudi Arabia.

Los Blancos, of course, look strong favourites. After a pretty underwhelming start to the LaLiga season, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have turned things around of late and appear to have recaptured something approaching their very best form.

They have been boosted by the news that Vinicius Jr is available, too. The forward was sent off against Valencia last week but will serve his two-game suspension only in LaLiga. Madrid are the current holders of the Super Cup and will look to tee up a Clasico meeting in just a few days’ time. Mallorca, however, are not to be underestimated and drew with Madrid earlier this season. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Kick-off time and venue: 7pm GMT; King Abdullah Sports City

TV channel and live stream: Movistar Plus

Prediction: Madrid to win

Real Madrid 0-0 Mallorca

19:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

12 mins: Madrid are starting to take control now after that brief Mallorca resurgence.

Greif collects a corner with ease, however.

Real Madrid 0-0 Mallorca

19:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

08 mins: Mbappe fails to control the ball after a great ball from Vazquez.

Should be doing better there...

Real Madrid 0-0 Mallorca

19:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

06 mins: Mallorca are starting to grow into the game, albeit without creating too much.

Real Madrid 0-0 Mallorca

19:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: Vazquez almost latches onto Mbappe’s cut back but its saved by Greif.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca

19:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

KICK-OFF!

Real Madrid vs Mallorca

18:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

The warm-ups are underway!

Real Madrid vs Mallorca

18:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here come Los Blancos!

Confirmed Mallorca lineup

17:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mallorca XI: Greif; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica; Mascarell, Morlanes, Darder; Rodriguez, Larin, Muriqi

Subs: Roman, Jaume, Lato, Heyden, Copete, Abdon, Asano, Samu, Valery, Chiquinho, Navarro

Confirmed Real Madrid lineup

17:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vincius Jr

Subs: Lunin, Gonzales, Alaba, Guler, Endrick, Ceballos, Garcia, Brahim, Ascencio, Lorenzo, Aguado

Real Madrid vs Mallorca

17:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

A look inside Mallorca’s dressing room!

Real Madrid vs Mallorca

17:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

A look inside tonight’s venue!

Barcelona reach Spanish Super Cup final!

16:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tonight’s winner will meet Barcelona in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final.

Gavi and Lamine Yamal scored the goals to send Hansi Flick’s side through.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Latest odds for Spanish Super Cup semi-final tonight

16:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Real Madrid to win: 2/7

Mallorca to win: 19/2

Draw: 4/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Head to head (h2h) history and results

16:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Real Madrid wins: 28

Draws: 10

Mallorca wins: 9

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Score prediction for Spanish Super Cup semi final today

16:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

With Madrid looking in such fine form once more, it’s difficult to bet against them teeing up a third consecutive massive Clasico Super Cup final at the weekend.

Real Madrid to win, 3-1.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mallorca team news vs Real Madrid today

16:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Mallorca, Samu Costa could be back but captain Antonio Raillo and Antonio Sanchez have been dealing with knocks.

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid team news vs Mallorca today

16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Vinicius Jr will be available for Real Madrid despite his red card against Valencia last week. The Brazilian could also feature in the final if Madrid get there, with the two-game suspension handed to him only applicable in LaLiga.

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: TV channel and live stream tonight

16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Movistar Plus.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Movistar Plus app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action live tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

(Getty Images)

16:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Mallorca this evening.

Kick-off from the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is at 7pm GMT.