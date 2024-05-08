Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich - LIVE!

Real Madrid attempt to prevent an all-German Champions League final as they take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their last-four tie tonight. Borussia Dortmund booked their place at Wembley next month with victory over PSG, and two of European football’s heavyweights now look to join them in the final. It is perfectly poised after a 2-2 draw in Germany.

As has often been the case, Real were second best for much of the first leg but still found a way to get a result, with Vinicius Jr’s brace keeping them on level terms. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have now wrapped up the LaLiga title and all their focus now turns the Champions League, and the prospect of being crowned European champions for the sixth time in the last decade.

Bayern have endured a fairly miserable domestic season but can lift the mood by earning a place at Wembley, where they beat Dortmund in the 2013 final. Harry Kane now has 44 goals in his first campaign at the club - Bayern will surely need him to add to that tally if they are to go all the way in the Champions League. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Tuchel: Real have a 51% advantage

19:24 , Matt Verri

Bayern Munich were out on the pitch at the Bernabeu last night, and Thomas Tuchel delivered a speech to his squad in the centre circle.

"It wasn't anything special, I just wanted to say something," Tuchel said of his message to the Bayern players.

"We've had two tactical meetings, two training sessions. This talk was about how we should enjoy a day like today, and this opponent.

"I was saying that on an evening like this, you should connect with your inner child, and realise that we all dreamed as kids of being part of games like this. We can be proud of being here, but that won't stop us from doing everything to take another step towards Wembley."

He added: "We don't talk about the myth. “[The Bernabeu] is one of the most difficult stadiums to win in, but it's not impossible.

“We had a very good first leg, we were better than them but unfortunately we didn't win. Given that they're at home, it's maybe a 51% advantage for Real Madrid.”

Real dominant at home

19:18 , Matt Verri

It is more than two years since Real Madrid were last beaten at home in the Champions League.

That was against Chelsea, and Real still went through on aggregate.

Thomas Tuchel was in charge of the Blues that night - can he deliver again in the away dugout?

In the building!

19:08 , Matt Verri

The hosts have arrived at the Bernabeu. Kick-off just over 50 minutes away now!

Changes for Bayern

19:04 , Matt Verri

Eric Dier is fit to start, with Matthijs de Ligt getting the nod to partner him at the back. Dayot Upamecano and Kim Minjae are named on the bench.

Serge Gnabry comes back into the side, with Thomas Muller dropping out, while Aleksandar Pavlovic is preferred to Leon Goretzka in midfield.

Bayern Munich team news

18:55 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Neuer, Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui, Pavlovic, Laimer, Sane, Musiala, Gnabry, Kane.

Subs: Peretz, Ulreich, Upamecano, Minjae, Goretzka, Choupo-Moting, Bryan, Davies, Muller, Tel

Big send-off!

18:52 , Matt Verri

Plenty of high fives for the Real Madrid squad when they headed off to the stadium earlier this evening...

Real or Bayern ready for bad guy role

18:41 , Matt Verri

The shrug from Kylian Mbappe said it all. Walking through the mixed zone at the Parc des Princes, having seen Paris Saint-Germain’s latest attempt on the Champions league summit end the same way as the rest, the French superstar was asked who he wanted to emerge from the second semi-final, poised at 2-2 between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Presumably, a trap was being set: either Mbappe would confirm his preference for the club he is widely expected to join this summer in Madrid (no doubt prompting a Parisian pile-on), or else commit the faux pas that would set his likely new employment off to an unfriendly start before even setting foot through the door.

Instead, wisely, he expressed the indifference that most neutrals now surely feel, Borussia Dortmund certain to be the non-partisan pick in next month’s Wembley final, regardless of which giant emerges to face them from tonight’s clash

And let us face it, that is probably welcome news to both Real and Bayern, too, the opportunity to play the bad guy one that both behemoths embrace. A villainous cloak sits lightly on the shoulders of two clubs whose brand is built on crushing the rest.

Read our full preview here!

Bayern fans have travelled in numbers!

18:33 , Matt Verri

We should be getting the Bayern Munich team news very shortly.

There are plenty of German fans in Madrid to support their side, and they have started making their way to the Bernabeu.

Ancelotti to deliver again?

18:27 , Matt Verri

This will be Carlo Ancelotti’s tenth match as a manager against Bayern Munich - he is yet to lose.

Six wins, three draws... Ancelotti has had plenty of success against his former club.

Carvajal back for Real Madrid

18:19 , Matt Verri

Just the one change for the hosts tonight.

Dani Carvajal is back from suspension and he comes in at right-back, with Lucas Vazquez dropping to the bench.

It’s as expected for Real, with Aurelien Tchouameni fit again to start in midfield.

Real Madrid team news

18:12 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Subs: Courtois, Kepa, Militao, Modric, Camavinga, Joselu, Vazquez, Ceballos, Garcia, Brahim, Guler

Dortmund back in Champions League final

18:06 , Matt Verri

Jadon Sancho led the celebrations in the Borussia Dortmund dressing room last night, as the German side stunned Paris Saint-Germain to book a place in the Champions League Final.

Mats Hummels scored the only goal of the game, heading home in the second half to ensure Dortmund progressed 2-0 on aggregate. PSG had 30 shots on goal and hit the woodwork four times, but they were unable to find a way through.

The squad celebrated wildly in the dressing rooms at the Parc des Princes last night. Sancho led the way by holding a speaker aloft and singing Someone Like You by Adele.

Dortmund were rated as rank outsiders to make the final after reaching the knockout stages, and veteran winger Marco Reus was lost for words at their achievement. He was part of the squad that lost to Bayern in the 2013 final at Wembley.

“Indescribable,” Reus said. “After more than 10 years, I am in the final with Borussia again. How we won the game, no one will ask tomorrow. Shots against the post won’t matter tomorrow. What only counts is that Borussia Dortmund is in the final again. Nobody expected this. It’s just incredible.”

Tuchel: I loved managing in England

17:57 , Matt Verri

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed it is “very unlikely” he will be at Bayern Munich next season and admitted he loves the Premier League, amid reports linking him with the Manchester United job.

Bayern confirmed in February that Tuchel would be leaving in the summer after a poor run of form led to Bayer Leverkusen running away with the Bundesliga.

On whether winning the Champions League could change that, the German told TNT Sports: “It’s very, very, very unlikely that it’s at Bayern, I have to say, because we have an agreement, there is at the moment no reason to doubt this agreement.

“We took this position, the initiative came from the club, and so it is and I’m fine with it.”

Tuchel has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League, especially given the uncertainty around Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United The German, who led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021, was asked about a possible return to England.

“It is no secret that I loved it at Chelsea, I loved it in England and I loved it in the Premier League for sure, it was a very, very special time and I remember it very well,” he added.

Stage is set!

17:48 , Matt Verri

Going to be some atmosphere inside the Bernabeu tonight...

First-leg highlights...

17:38 , Matt Verri

It was a brilliant match in Munich.

Bayern flew out of the blocks, but as ever Real knew how to hold their nerve on the biggest stage.

Vinicius Jr’s brace ensured they stayed on level terms heading back to Madrid.

Standard Sport prediction

17:31 , Matt Verri

It feels foolish to discount Madrid in a Champions League knockout tie at the Bernabeu.

Bayern threatened for large parts of the first leg but are a disjointed team under Tuchel and look too vulnerable defensively to promise a surprise victory.

Real Madrid to win, 3-1 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate.

Bayern Munich team news

17:23 , Matt Verri

Bayern have fresh injury worries to contend with after Raphael Guerreiro was taken off injured during the defeat to Stuttgart, as was Eric Dier.

Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane joined the six players rested for that game and Thomas Tuchel hopes to recover Matthijs de Ligt before the second leg.

There are also doubts over Dayot Upamecano, with Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr and Kingsley Coman all sidelined.

Real Madrid team news

17:16 , Matt Verri

Dani Carvajal will return from suspension after Lucas Vazquez’s rough ride at right-back in the first leg.

Carlo Ancelotti made several changes to his lineup for Saturday’s win over Cadiz, with Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rudiger, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde and Vinicius Jr among those rested from the starting XI.

Thibaut Courtois staked his claim by making his first start in several months, but Real may opt to return Andriy Lunin to their lineup. There are slight fears over Aurelien Tchouameni, meanwhile.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

17:10 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:03 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich.

Huge night coming up, with a place in the Champions League final on the line. Borussia Dortmund booked their place at Wembley last night - who will join them?

It’s firmly in the balance, after a 2-2 draw in the first leg of this semi-final tie. Bayern now head to Madrid looking to upset the odds.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Santiago Bernabeu!