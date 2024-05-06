Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich lineups: Predicted XIs, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League

Real Madrid’s only slight injury concern for their Champions League semi-final second leg meeting with Bayern Munich on Wednesday is Aurelien Tchouameni.

The midfielder played the entirety of last week’s 2-2 draw in the Allianz Arena but limped out of training late last week.

Tchouameni, however, was an unused substitute for Madrid’s 3-0 win over Cadiz on Saturday as the giants of Spanish football were crowned LaLiga champions for the 36th time.

David Alaba is the only other absentee, with Thibaut Courtois having returned.

For Bayern, the story is very different.

Champions: Real Madrid won LaLiga for the 36th time on Saturday (AFP via Getty Images)

Both Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Dier were forced off during their loss to Stuttgart on Saturday, while a decision will need to be made over Dayot Upamecano after a recent knock.

Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr and Kingsley Coman are all injured.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy; Kroos, Tchouameni, Valverde; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Neuer; Kimmich; Upamecano, Kim; Mazraoui, Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala, Kane

Injured: Coman, Sarr, Boey

Doubts: Guerreiro, Dier, De Ligt

Time and date: 8pm BST on Wednesday 8 May, 2024

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports