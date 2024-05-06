Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich lineups: Predicted XIs, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League
Real Madrid’s only slight injury concern for their Champions League semi-final second leg meeting with Bayern Munich on Wednesday is Aurelien Tchouameni.
The midfielder played the entirety of last week’s 2-2 draw in the Allianz Arena but limped out of training late last week.
Tchouameni, however, was an unused substitute for Madrid’s 3-0 win over Cadiz on Saturday as the giants of Spanish football were crowned LaLiga champions for the 36th time.
David Alaba is the only other absentee, with Thibaut Courtois having returned.
For Bayern, the story is very different.
Both Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Dier were forced off during their loss to Stuttgart on Saturday, while a decision will need to be made over Dayot Upamecano after a recent knock.
Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr and Kingsley Coman are all injured.
Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy; Kroos, Tchouameni, Valverde; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Bayern Munich predicted XI: Neuer; Kimmich; Upamecano, Kim; Mazraoui, Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala, Kane
Injured: Coman, Sarr, Boey
Doubts: Guerreiro, Dier, De Ligt
Time and date: 8pm BST on Wednesday 8 May, 2024
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports