Real Madrid vs Barcelona XIs: Confirmed team news, predicted lineups and injuries for Spanish Super Cup final

Real Madrid and Barcelona will clash in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final (AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid look at close to full strength for the Spanish Super Cup Final against Barcelona.

Vinicius Junior has been cleared to play in this competition despite being sent off against Valencia in LaLiga last week. Though the Brazilian is facing an imminent two-match suspension, he will only serve it in league competition.

David Alaba was back in the squad for Thursday’s 3-0 win over Mallorca in Thursday’s semi-final.

Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are injured, though Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Aurelien Tchouameni was fine after coming off against Mallorca with a clash of heads. Luka Modric missed that game due to illness but could feature here.

Barca have also been handed a huge boost ahead of Sunday’s clash in Jeddah.

Both Dani Olmo and Pau Victor have been cleared to play after Spain’s supreme sports council granted them temporary registration.

Dani Olmo will be available for Barcelona against Real Madrid (REUTERS)

The duo were previously in limbo and missed the 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night but can now feature in Sunday’s final.

Hansi Flick’s side, however, will be without Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen through injury.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger; Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

Doubts: Tchouameni, Modric

Injured: Militao, Carvajal

Barcelona predicted XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Injured: Christensen, Bernal, Ter Stegen

Time and date: 7pm GMT on Sunday 12 January 2025

Venue: King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

TV channel and live stream: Movistar Plus