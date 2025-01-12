Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Spanish Super Cup final, prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h

Real Madrid and Barcelona will clash in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final (Getty Images)

Real Madrid face Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup Final in Jeddah on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real set up the latest Clasico when they found a way past Mallorca on Thursday, scoring late goals to claim a 3-0 victory.

Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Wednesday after goals either side of half-time from Gavi and Lamine Yamal.

La Liga leaders Real are in fine form and are looking for revenge following their 4-0 defeat to Barca in October.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 12 January 2025.

The King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will host.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Movistar Plus.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Movistar Plus.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona team news

Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are both injured for Madrid, though David Alaba is back in the squad. Vinicius Junior is available despite an imminent two-match suspension in LaLiga.

Aurelien Tchouameni came off against Mallorca and will need to be assessed.

Barca will be without Marc Bernal, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Hector Fort and Andreas Christensen. Dani Olmo and Pau Victor are both available to play after being handed temporary registration.

Boost: Barcelona will have Dani Olmo available (AP)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction

With Madrid in fine form right now, it’s difficult to look past them even despite the result earlier this season.

Real Madrid to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Real Madrid wins: 106

Draws: 51

Barcelona wins: 101

Real Madrid vs Barcelona latest odds

Real Madrid to lift the trophy: 9/10

Barcelona to lift the trophy: 19/20

Odds via Sky Bet and subject to change.