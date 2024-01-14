Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

Real Madrid and Barcelona go head to head for Spanish Super Cup glory again tonight.

It was Barcelona who came out on top in the final 12 months ago, beating their big rivals 3-1, and they be eyeing a similar outcome this evening in Saudi Arabia.

Real were involved in a thrilling semi-final clash against Atletico Madrid, scoring late to take the match to extra-time and ultimately seal a 5-3 win, while Barcelona saw off Osasuna on Thursday night.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real side sit top of the LaLiga table at the halfway stage of the season and they beat Barcelona earlier in the campaign, Jude Bellingham dragging them to victory in El Clasico.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana showpiece is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off tonight on Sunday January 14, 2024.

The match will take place at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game has not been picked up by a broadcaster for live tv coverage.

For fans in the USA, Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be shown live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

In Spain, the game is being televised live on Movistar+.

Live blog: However, you can follow all the action tonight via Standard Sport’s live match blog.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona team news

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius

Subs: Kepa, Modric, Camavinga, Joselu, Ceballos, Garcia, Brahim, Guler, Martin, Paz, Tobias

Barcelona XI: Pena; Kounde, Christensen, Kounde, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Gundogan; Roberto, Lewandowski; Torres

Felix, Romeu, Roque, Astralaga, Yanal, Casado, Kochen, Fermin, Cubarsi, Guii, Fort

Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction

Barcelona were not in convincing form before the winter break, dropping points in LaLiga to Valencia and Girona before squeezing past Almeria.

Real, meanwhile, have not tasted defeat in any competition since September, and their firepower was on full display against Atletico, even if they were far from secure at the back.

We're going for Real to get revenge for last year's final and lift the trophy.

Real Madrid to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Madrid boast a record of six wins to two in Clasico meetings in the Supercopa de Espana.

Real Madrid wins: 103

Barcelona wins: 100

Draws: 52

Real Madrid vs Barcelona match odds

Real Madrid to lift the trophy: 7/10

Barcelona to lift the trophy: 23/20

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).