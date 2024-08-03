Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE! El Clasico friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE!

El Clasico heads to New Jersey tonight as the two Spanish giants face off Stateside in a mouthwatering pre-season friendly clash. The reigning champions of Spain and Europe opened their account of the summer with a 1-0 loss to Juventus and now face their fiercest rivals at the MetLife Stadium.

Barcelona also have just one game under their belt this summer, a 2-2 draw with Manchester City before winning the traditional penalty shootout 4-1. New signing Pau Victor was on the scoresheet and will be pushing to start again for head coach Hansi Flick.

With Kylian Mbappe enjoying a break after Euro 2024, Carlo Ancelotti will be looking for Endrick to make his presence felt up top in his first Clasico game. Luka Modric and Antonio Rudiger the more familiar faces further back. Barcelona hope to call upon Raphinha, Ilkay Gundogan and Jules Kounde during the game, but unlikely from the off. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, E. Militao, Rudiger, Fran Garcia, Mario Martin, Modric, Ceballos, Arda Guler, Brahim, Endrick

Subs: Lunin, Fran, Vinicius Jr, Rodryo, Vallejo, Nico Paz, Latasa, Jacobo Ramon, Lorenzo, Obrador, Asensio, Jeremy De Leon, Joan Martinez

Carlo Ancelotti talks retirement

Carlo Ancelotti expects Real Madrid to be his last club job but he is "not so excited" about coaching a national team.

The Italian has a contract at the Bernabeu for another two years but last season was linked with the then vacant Brazil job.

However, the 65-year-old is not enamoured with the thought of swapping club for country.

"My idea is that Real Madrid will be my last club," he told former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel's Obi One podcast.

"If there is an opportunity for a national team, I don't know.

"I'm not so excited at coaching a national team because I would lose what I like most, the day-to-day. I really enjoy what I'm doing.

"This is my season number 29 as a coach. It's true that I have won a lot but imagine the number of titles I lost."

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Real Madrid wins: 105

Draws: 52

Barcelona wins: 100

Score prediction

These pre-season predictions are usually fairly simply, and entirely pointless, so with neither side at their very best, goals are surely on the cards.

Draw, 2-2.

Barcelona team news

All of Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Ansu Fati are missing for Barca but Raphinha, Ilkay Gundogan and Jules Kounde could all return.

Real Madrid team news

Endrick made his Madrid debut in the defeat to Milan and looks likely to continue working ahead to his first season with the club.

Arda Guler, Luka Modric and Antonio Rudiger should all start, though Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and the club’s Spanish Euro 2024 contingent will not feature.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1. Coverage starts at 12am.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Premier Sports Player.

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of a Clasico clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona in New Jersey!

Both Spanish giants are taking in just their second match of the summer, about two weeks out from the new Liga season.

New Real Madrid signing Endrick is set to feature in his first El Clasico, while Barcelona have a few of their big guns back.