Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE! El Clasico match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE!

El Clasico produces its latest thrilling instalment tonight as world football’s most famous club rivalry takes centre stage once again. Real Madrid host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu knowing that a win over their eternal rivals would all but secure a record-extending 36th LaLiga title, giving them a surely unassailable 11-point lead over Xavi’s second-place side with just four matches left to play this season.

Los Blancos will be full of confidence after ousting holders Manchester City from the Champions League quarter-finals in a dramatic penalty shootout in midweek, having also won their last four top-flight matches in succession. Barcelona, by contrast, were embarrassed at home by Paris Saint-Germain to exit Europe and spark further significant doubts over Xavi’s future as head coach.

Barca must win this evening to have any hope at all of overhauling Carlo Ancelotti’s men in late fashion in the title race, though they have lost twice to Madrid already this term. Follow Real Madrid vs Barcelona in El Clasico live with Standard Sport below!

Real Madrid vs Barcelona latest updates

GOAL! Vinicius Jnr equalises from penalty spot

GOAL! Christensen heads home opener

How to watch: Premier Sports

20:51 , Alex Young

46min: Gundogan bends a free kick from the edge of the area just over the bar.

Four minutes added on.

20:49 , Alex Young

43min: Madrid building up a head of steam as half-time approaches. Bellingham to Valverde and then to Modric for a snapshot at goal from 15 yards... but it’s straight at Ter Stegen.

20:46 , Alex Young

41min: Superb touch and then drilled pass across the face of goal from Vinicius, which is a tad in front of Rodrygo.

20:45 , Alex Young

40min: Another Barcelona corner and another heart-in-mouth moment for Lunin as Christensen misses his header and the ball bounces twice inside the six-yard box before rolling wide.

20:42 , Alex Young

37min: Frustrating from Rodrygo, who skips towards the Barca area and tries to slip in Bellingham but it’s easily signposted by Kounde to clear.

The wrong option taken.

20:40 , Alex Young

35min: Raphinha takes the free kick but it sails over the bar.

20:39 , Alex Young

34min: Yamal is such a handful! He is sent scampering down the wing by Gundogan and wins a free kick right on the edge of the area. Camavinga gets a booking for his troubles.

20:38 , Alex Young

31min: No goal! A long, long check and not enough camera angles, but it’s been decided.

20:35 , Alex Young

30min: VAR are still looking at this. It looks clear though.

20:34 , Alex Young

28min: Oh my, inches away from a Barca goal! The corner comes in and Yamal flicks it with his heel to send Lunin scampering to push away on the goalline!

It’s so close but the keeper just about clears the ball the millimetres of the ball not over the line.

20:33 , Alex Young

27min: Yamal again gets to the touchline but this time tries to find a team-mate, rather than the back of the net, and his pass is cut out.

20:31 , Alex Young

25min: I tell you what, Lewandowski should have scored! Lunin again rooted to the pitch as the striker meets the ball but nods it narrowly over the bar.

Barca are targeting Lunin.

20:30 , Alex Young

24min: Madrid haven’t really kicked on since the goal. It’s fairly end to end, and Barcelona have won another corner.

GOAL!

20:29 , Alex Young

18min: Vinicius Jnr makes no mistake, rolling the ball past Ter Stegen.

An equaliser had been coming.

20:28 , Alex Young

22min: Lovely work from Camavinga to win another corner. Kroos sends it in but Barcelona clear.

PENALTY TO REAL MADRID

20:22 , Alex Young

17min: Vazquez is tripped and that’s a clear spot kick.

20:21 , Alex Young

15min: Yamal almosts gets the better of Lunin, reaches the touchline and then tries to sneak a shot inside the near post, but the keeper is aware and gets a boot in the way.

20:19 , Alex Young

13min: Madrid win a free kick on the edge of the area and it’s a cracking floated delivery from Kroos towards Rudiger, but the defender gets underneath it.

Another good chance.

20:17 , Alex Young

12min: It’s been all Madrid since the goal, as the poke and probe the Barcelona defence. Bellingham tries a smart flick to feed Modric, but gets it all wrong.

20:15 , Alex Young

10min: Just showing replays of the goal and Lunin got nowhere near it. A big stretch but back to reality for the keeper after his midweek heroics.

20:14 , Alex Young

8min: Real Madrid should be level! Modric’s flick on in the area means Vinicius Jr has to stretch for a shot and sends the ball over the bar.

GOAL!

20:11 , Alex Young

6min: It’s been a slack start from Madrid and Barcelona have an early lead!

Lewandowski wins the corner and Christensen is at the back post to nod in.

20:09 , Alex Young

4min: A lovely sweeping move, started by Modric, ends with Vinicius shooting into the legs of Kounde.

20:07 , Alex Young

2min: Kounde has been given the task to keep Vinicius quiet tonight, with Araujo at centre-back.

Kick-off!

20:05 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

20:02 , Alex Young

Modric and Ter Stegen, the captains, exchange words ahead of kick-off.

20:01 , Alex Young

The Bernabeu looks like something else, this is the first Clasico since its refurb.

19:56 , Alex Young

Here come the teams!

19:45 , Alex Young

Final preparations.

Over in in the Basque Country

19:40 , Alex Young

Atletico Madrid have fallen to a 2-0 LaLiga defeat away to Alaves on Sunday courtesy of a first-half goal from Carlos Benavidez and Luis Rioja's superb late effort as the visitors missed the chance to cement their advantage in fourth place.

Diego Simeone's side were far from their best after being knocked out of the Champions League in midweek by Borussia Dortmund and remain on 61 points, seven behind Girona and only three clear of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao in the battle for European spots.

The hosts grabbed the lead in the 15th minute when captain Benavidez pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the box to curl a fine low shot past keeper Jan Oblak.

Rioja's stunning volley in stoppage time sealed the win that moved the Basque side further away from relegation, climbing to 13th place with 35 points, 10 points clear of third-bottom Cadiz.

19:36 , Alex Young

Just under half an hour until kick-off.

19:28 , Alex Young

Lunin for Real Madrid’s hero in the penalty shootout victory over Manchester City in the Champions League.

To date, he is the only Ukrainian player to ever feature in a Clasico.

Team news

19:18 , Alex Young

Real Madrid welcome back Aurelien Tchouameni for their clash with Barcelona.

Tchouameni missed Wednesday’s dramatic Champions League shootout win against Manchester City through suspension but is available for El Clasico at the Bernabeu.

Real players are still likely to be feeling the effects of their 120 minutes plus penalties at the Etihad.

Vinicius Jr and Dani Carvajal were substituted in extra-time against City but are fine to start. Ferland Mendy has been named in the Real squad despite missing training on Saturday due to a sore leg.

Barca have Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen available again after they were both suspended in midweek, with the latter starting.

Ronald Araujo keeps his place in defence despite his costly red card against PSG.

Teams in full

19:08 , Alex Young

Real Madrid XI: Lunin, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Vazquez, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Christensen, De Jong, Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Barcelona XI

19:03 , Alex Young

...and the visitors.

Real Madrid XI

19:02 , Alex Young

Here we go.

18:55 , Alex Young

Real Madrid are looking to do the double over Barcelona after Jude Bellingham’s injury time winner sealed victory at Camp Nou earlier this season.

Madrid have had the better of their rivals in recent years, winning six of the last eight.

18:51 , Giuseppe Muro

A reminder of how things stand at the top of La Liga...

Real are eight points clear so victory tonight would take them 11 points ahead of their rivals and all-but secure the title.

Barca really need to win at the Bernabeu to have any chance of catching Real.

18:44 , Giuseppe Muro

The scene is set at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs Barcelona latest odds

18:37 , Giuseppe Muro

Real Madrid to win: 4/5

Draw: 3/1

Barcelona to win: 3/1

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.

Head to head history and results

18:30 , Giuseppe Muro

Real Madrid wins: 104

Draws: 52

Barcelona wins: 100

Prediction

18:23 , Giuseppe Muro

Real have been so good defensively and are playing a team who continue to make life difficult for themselves.

As a result, you’d have to back the league leaders.

Real to win, 3-1.

Barcelona team news

18:15 , Giuseppe Muro

Barca will be licking their wounds after their Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Barca have Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen available again after they were both suspended in midweek.

Ronald Araujo is likely to keep his place in defence despite his costly red card against PSG.

Real Madrid team news

18:08 , Giuseppe Muro

Real will welcome back Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni missed Wednesday’s dramatic Champions League shootout win against Manchester City through suspension but he is available again.

Real players are still likely to be feeling the effects of their 120 minutes plus penalties at the Etihad.

Vinicius Jr and Dani Carvajal were substituted in extra-time against City but should be fine to start.

Ferland Mendy has been named in the Real squad despite missing training on Saturday due to a sore leg.

How to watch: Premier Sports

18:01 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 and LA LIGA TV.

Live stream: The Premier Sports app will offer subscribers a live stream service.

17:59 , Giuseppe Muro

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Real Madrid vs Barcelona!

El Clasico at the Bernabeu with the La Liga title on the line... it doesn’t get much bigger than this!

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST.