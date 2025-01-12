Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: El Clasico team news and line-ups ahead of Spanish Super Cup final

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid face Barcelona this evening in the final of the Spanish Supercup, as the mid-season mini-tournament comes to an end with the showpiece event in Jeddah.

Fans are treated to a mid-season El Clasico as the two great rivals contest yet another domestic cup final, with Madrid having beaten Mallorca 3-0 in the semi-finals while Barca defeated Athletic Bilbao.

Both sides are still in the hunt for the La Liga title, with Madrid five points ahead of the Blaugrana and two points ahead of cross-city rivals Atletico.

But tonight provides another chance to hold on to bragging rights until the two teams meet again in early May, with the match a repeat of last year’s final, which Los Blancos won 4-1.

Follow all the latest from the final in our live blog below:

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

17:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good evening. Yes, welcome along to the final of the Spanish Super Cup, and a meaningful-ish meeting of old rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid in Jeddah, with (admittedly minor) silverware on the line. Kick off is at 7pm GMT.