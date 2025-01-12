Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE! El Clasico match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE!

Another edition of El Clasico takes place in Saudi Arabia tonight as Real Madrid and Barcelona collide once again in the Spanish Super Cup final at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. It is the third consecutive year in which this showpiece fixture has been a battle between two of world football’s fiercest club rivals, with Real running out emphatic 4-1 winners in Riyadh 12 months ago after Barca prevailed 3-1 the year before.

Madrid can pull level with their opponents with a 14th Supercopa de Espana triumph this evening and claim a third major trophy of the season already after clinching the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup - the latter seeing Carlo Ancelotti become Los Blancos’ most successful manager of all time. Sitting top of LaLiga after a recent resurgence, they will be out to avenge the first Clasico of the season in October in which they were stunned 4-0 at the Bernabeu.

The holders beat Real Mallorca in the semi-finals and have now won five games in a row, while Barca - third in LaLiga - defeated Athletic Club after bouncing back from defeat to Atletico Madrid, with both teams unchanged tonight. Follow Real Madrid vs Barcelona live below!

Kick-off time: 7pm GMT | King Abdullah Sports City

How to watch

Kick-off approaching in Jeddah

18:47

15 minutes to go until kick-off at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Kylian Mbappe’s Clasico debut back in October was very disappointing indeed.

Can he make his mark on the famous fixture tonight?

Bellingham, Tchouameni and Valverde shake off issues

18:35

Real Madrid have been handed a triple fitness boost tonight with regards to the trio of Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde, all of whom are ready to start despite being forced off in the semi-final win over Real Mallorca.

"The doctor preferred to take him (Tchouameni) off the pitch because it was a blow to the head," Ancelotti said on Thursday.

"Bellingham and Valvede were overloads. We were not expecting the heat and it affected the rhythm of the game.”

Ancelotti expecting another 'unpredictable' Clasico clash

18:16

As ever with El Clasico, Carlo Ancelotti is predicting tonight’s Spanish Super Cup final tie to be entirely unpredictable and hugely entertaining...

"The Clasico has been unpredictable lately," the Italian said.

"There were games we won easily, like the 4-1 last year in the Super Cup.

“We also won 4-0 twice in Barcelona while they beat us 4-0 at the Bernabeu.

"It's hard to think what kind of game the next one will be.

“It will be entertaining because there is quality on the pitch.

“And obviously we want to end up being better than Barcelona."

Real Madrid vs Barcelona starting lineups

18:01

Those starting lineups in full...

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Mbappe

Barcelona XI: Szczesny, Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde, Casado, Pedri, Gavi, Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Barcelona also unchanged from semi-final win

17:50

Barcelona are also unchanged from their own semi-final victory over Athletic Club on Wednesday night.

Wojciech Szczesny continues in goal.

Barcelona lineup

17:46

The Barcelona team is out...

Real Madrid gunning for third major trophy of the season

17:43

Incredibly, victory for Real Madrid tonight would see them claim their third piece of major silverware already this season.

Los Blancos, who won all of the Champions League, LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup last term, lifted the UEFA Super Cup for a record sixth time in Warsaw back in August after goals from Federico Valverde and Kylian Mbappe saw them defeat Europa League winners Atalanta.

Then they travelled to Qatar before Christmas and beat Mexican side Pachuca 3-0 in the final of the inaugural FIFA Intercontinental Cup, with Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr all on target.

That latter triumph - Madrid’s fifth of 2024 - saw Carlo Ancelotti win the 15th major trophy of his two spells in charge, moving him clear of Real legend Miguel Munoz as the most successful coach in the club’s illustrious history.

Can he extend that record tonight?

Real Madrid out to avenge Barcelona thrashing at the Bernabeu

17:25

Real Madrid are out for revenge tonight, having been stunned 4-0 by Barcelona at home at the Bernabeu in the first Clasico of the season back in October.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice in three second-half minutes that night, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha also netting on a memorable evening in Hansi Flick’s first taste of one of world football’s biggest derbies.

It ended Madrid’s 42-game unbeaten run in LaLiga and pushed Barca six points clear of their rivals.

However, the tables have turned since with defending champions Madrid - who have won five games in a row across all competitions -now back top and Barca six points behind in third, with Atletico in between after their win over Flick’s men before Christmas.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction

17:07

With Real Madrid in fine form right now, it’s difficult to look past them tonight even despite the Clasico result earlier this season.

Real Madrid to win, 2-1.

Barcelona team news

17:01

No team named by Barcelona boss Hansi Flick just yet.

The Blaugrana have had an extra day to recover since their 2-0 semi-final victory over Athletic Club on Wednesday night that saw goals in each half from Gavi and Lamine Yamal.

Barca aren’t believed to have suffered any new injuries this week, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen and Marc Bernal all still sidelined.

Real Madrid unchanged from Mallorca win in semi-finals

16:53

Real Madrid are unchanged from their 3-0 win over Real Mallorca in Jeddah on Thursday night, despite the quick turnaround.

Jude Bellingham put Los Blancos ahead in the second half before a late effort from Rodrygo followed a Martin Valjent own goal.

Vinicius Jr is available for selection despite his recent red card against Valencia, with a two-game suspension only applying in LaLiga.

Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are still long-term absentees for Madrid.

David Alaba is on the bench again but won’t play, while Luka Modric is among the substitutes after being ruled out against Mallorca through illness.

Real Madrid lineup

16:48

Real Madrid named their team for tonight’s game almost three hours before kick-off...

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

16:41

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live on Movistar Plus.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream online via the Movistar Plus app.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live

16:40

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Real Madrid vs Barcelona.

El Clasico forms the Spanish Super Cup final for the third year in a row in Saudi Arabia after Real Mallorca and Athletic Club respectively were brushed aside in the semi-finals of the four-team competition.

Kick-off tonight at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah is at 7pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up and all the latest team news plus live updates of the game itself.

As ever with the Clasico, this won’t be dull!