Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE! El Clasico match stream, Spanish Super Cup team news, lineups, TV today

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE!

The final for the Spanish Super Cup takes place today with an exciting El Clasico in Saudi Arabia. Both Los Blancos and the Blaugrana enjoyed rather different routes to this fixture but the first trophy of the Spanish season is now just 90 minutes away.

Real came from behind for a thrilling 5-3 win over Atletico Madrid in midweek to book their place, having qualified for the four-team showdown by winning LaLiga last season. Barcelona, meanwhile, made their domination over Osasuna pay via two second-half goals.

Raphinha is a doubt for Xavi's side, which will hope to see Pedri fit to start, up against Jude Bellingham's fearsome Madrid. Kick-off comes at 7pm GMT from Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh for a game that will not be aired on UK TV after no agreement was reached for a channel to pick up what is a huge derby for the Supercopa de Espana. You can still follow Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Real Madrid vs Barcelona updates

Kick-off: 7pm GMT | Al-Awwal Park

Is El Clasico on TV in the UK?

Real Madrid team news

Barcelona team news

Score prediction

El Clasico score prediction

16:55

Barcelona were not in convincing form before the winter break, dropping points in LaLiga to Valencia and Girona before squeezing past Almeria.

Real, meanwhile, have not tasted defeat in any competition since September, and their firepower was on full display against Atletico, even if they were far from secure at the back.

We're going for Real to get revenge for last year's final and lift the trophy.

Real Madrid to win, 3-1.

(Getty Images)

How the Blaugrana may line up

16:50

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Romeu, De Jong, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Torres

Early Barcelona team news

16:46

Raphinha is absent for Barcelona after he was forced off in the first half against Osasuna.

Pedri made his return off the bench and could start, while Joao Cancelo is pushing to be in contention.

Story continues

What we reckon for Los Blancos' line-up

16:40

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Tchouameni, Modric, Valverde; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr

Early Real Madrid team news

16:35

Federico Valverde is expected to be fit for Real despite coming off in extra-time with a knock in the semi-final win.

Reports in Spain suggest it is not a serious issue and he should be available to face Barcelona.

Dani Carvajal should also be available despite missing training before the final.

Ancelotti could be tempted to bring in fresh legs after the intensity of 120 minutes against Atletico, with Eduardo Camavinga and Toni Kroos options to come into the side.

Is El Clasico on TV in the UK?

16:29 , Marc Mayo

Short answer: No.

Long answer: No, and that's because no broadcaster picked it up.

For fans in the USA, Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be shown live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

In Spain, the game is being televised live on Movistar+.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE!

16:23 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Real Madrid vs Barcelona!

Any occasion is a special one for El Clasico but there is silverware up for grabs here...

The Spanish Super Cup, aka the Supercopa de Espana, will be awarded to the victor at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Kick-off comes at 7pm GMT so stay tuned for all the build-up, match action and reaction!