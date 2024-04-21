Real Madrid vs Barcelona lineups: Starting XIs, confirmed team news, injury latest for El Clasico

Real Madrid welcome back Aurelien Tchouameni for their clash with Barcelona.

Tchouameni missed Wednesday’s dramatic Champions League shootout win against Manchester City through suspension but is available for El Clasico at the Bernabeu.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW EL CLASICO LIVE!

Real players are still likely to be feeling the effects of their 120 minutes plus penalties at the Etihad.

Vinicius Jr and Dani Carvajal were substituted in extra-time against City but should be fine to start. Ferland Mendy has been named in the Real squad despite missing training on Saturday due to a sore leg.

Barcelona really need to win at the Bernabeu to have any chance of catching Real at the top of the La Liga, and the Catalan giants will be licking their wounds after their Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Barca have Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen available again after they were both suspended in midweek, with the latter starting.

Ronald Araujo keeps his place in defence despite his costly red card against PSG.

Real Madrid XI: Lunin, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Vazquez, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius

Injured: David Alaba, Thibaut Courtois

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Christensen, De Jong, Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Doubts: None

Injured: Alejandro Balde, Gavi

Time and date: 8pm BST on Sunday, April 21, 2024

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid

TV channel and live stream: Premier Sports 1, LA LIGA TV