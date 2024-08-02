Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h

El Clasico heads to New Jersey this weekend as Real Madrid and Barcelona continue their pre-season preparations.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side lost to AC Milan earlier this week, while Barca drew with Manchester City before beating them on penalties.

Madrid, the reigning Spanish and European champions, do not have long until their LaLiga defence begins on August 18, meaning they must click into gear rather quickly.

Hansi Flick, meanwhile, sees his first full season start a day before as the world waits to see what the German can do with the Blaugrana.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is scheduled for a 12am BST kick-off time on Sunday 4 August, 2024.

The MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1. Coverage starts at 12am.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Premier Sports Player.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Real Madrid vs Barcelona team news

Endrick made his Madrid debut in the defeat to Milan and looks likely to continue working ahead to his first season with the club.

Arda Guler, Luka Modric and Antonio Rudiger should all start, though Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and the club’s Spanish Euro 2024 contingent will not feature.

All of Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Ansu Fati are missing for Barca but Raphinha, Ilkay Gundogan and Jules Kounde could all return.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction

With neither side at their very best, goals can be expected.

Draw, 2-2.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Real Madrid wins: 105

Draws: 52

Barcelona wins: 100