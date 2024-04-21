Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Real Madrid and Barcelona meet at the Bernabeu on a huge night in La Liga.

Victory in El Clasico would all-but secure the title for Real, who can move 11 points clear of their rivals with victory.

Barcelona will be licking their wounds after their Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, while Real will still be feeling the effects of their dramatic penalty-shootout win against Manchester City.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 21 April, 2024.

The Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid will host.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 and LA LIGA TV.

Live stream: The Premier Sports app will offer subscribers a live stream service.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona team news

Real Madrid XI: Lunin, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Vazquez, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Christensen, De Jong, Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Madrid reached the Champions League semi-finals by beating Man City (Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction

Madrid have been so good defensively and are playing a team who continue to make life difficult for themselves.

As a result, you’d have to back the league leaders.

Real Madrid to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Real Madrid wins: 104

Draws: 52

Barcelona wins: 100

Real Madrid vs Barcelona latest odds

Real Madrid to win: 3/4

Draw: 3/1

Barcelona to win: 16/5

