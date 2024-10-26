Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Clasico prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Real Madrid face Barcelona at the Bernabeu tonight in the first El Clasico of the season.

Barca can move six points clear of their rivals at the top of La Liga with a victory.

But Real are eyeing history and will equal La Liga's longest unbeaten run if they avoid defeat, having not lost in 42 games and 13 months.

Both sides enjoyed big wins in the Champions League in midweek, with Barca thrashing Bayern Munich 4-1 and Real coming from two goals down to beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2.

So this is all set up to be a cracker.

Here’s everything you need to know...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is scheduled for a 8pm BST kick-off on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

The match will take place at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Premier Sports 1 UK.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Premier Sports GB Player.

Premier Sports is the UK and Ireland rights holder for all LaLiga matches. You can now pay a reduced subscription fee of £7.99 per month to access LALIGA TV via Premier Sports.

A full Premier Sports streaming subscription costs £15.99 per month, including access to coverage of Coppa Italia, along with Nascar and NHL.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona team news

The hosts will be without both Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo for the game, in a big, double injury blow for two players who would have surely started. Andriy Lunin will deputise in goal, while there is a more complicated decision for Carlo Ancelotti to make in attack.

Jude Bellingham could come into the front three alongside Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe, in his first Clasico. That would see Aurelien Tchouameni join Eduardo Camavinga in midfield. Though Tchouameni has only just returned from injury, so throwing him in to the starting XI of a Clasico could be a risk not worth taking.

For Barcelona, Fermin Lopez made his first start of the season against Bayern Munich to prove his fitness, while Gavi and Frenkie de Jong are also available again in midfield and Dani Olmo is in contention for greater involvement.

There are still a number of key absentees, though, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo among those on the sidelines.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction

This is a really intriguing Clasico - ain’t they all? - as Real Madrid head into the game as clear, by some distance, favourites despite injury worries, Barcelona sitting top of the Liga standings and Robert Lewandowski in blistering form.

Madrid, unbeaten after 10 league games, will again prove the toughest of nuts to crack for their fiercest rivals, who have not tasted victory in the Clasico in four attempts.

But with Lewandowski top of the Pichichi standings - with 12 goals in 10 games - and Madrid missing Courtois, Barcelona will feel they have a chance. This could be closer than the bookies are predicting.

Score draw, 2-2.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Real Madrid wins: 106

Draws: 51

Barcelona wins: 100

