Real Madrid vs Atalanta: UEFA Super Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Real Madrid and Atalanta contest the first European club trophy of the season in the UEFA Super Cup.

Los Blancos reclaimed the Champions League by beating Borussia Dortmund in June, while the Serie A outfit stunned Bayer Leverkusen to win the Europa League in Dublin.

The two now meet in Warsaw to battle for the Super Cup, with Madrid aiming to win the first trophy of the Kylian Mbappe era.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs Atalanta is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Wednesday 14 August, 2024.

The National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland will host.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Real Madrid vs Atalanta team news

Mbappe is in line to make his debut in at least some capacity following his unveiling before returning to Madrid training late following France’s run to the Euro 2024 semi-final. Jude Bellingham could also play after his break, with David Alaba the only player thought to be missing.

Fellow summer signing Endrick will also be involved.

Kylian Mbappe could make his Real Madrid debut in the UEFA Super Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Godfrey, Nicolo Zaniolo and Ibrahim Sulemana are among those who could make their Atalanta debuts.

Teun Koopmeiners, however, will not feature as he pushes to leave the Bergamo club.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta prediction

It’s difficult to know what to expect from Madrid at this stage of the summer but their record in European finals cannot be argued with.

Real Madrid to win 2-1.

UEFA Super Cup 2024 prize money

Reports have previously suggested the winners of the UEFA Super Cup could receive around £3.8m, while the runners-up earn roughly £3m.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Real Madrid wins: 2

Draws: 0

Atalanta wins: 0

Real Madrid vs Atalanta latest odds

Real Madrid to win the trophy: 1/2

Atalanta to win the trophy: 9/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.