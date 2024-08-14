Real Madrid vs Atalanta LIVE! UEFA Super Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Real Madrid vs Atalanta – LIVE!

The Champions League holders take on the Europa League winners in the UEFA Super Cup today. Madrid stormed to a 15th European title earlier this summer to reclaim their status as the kings of the continent and, ominously, have just added Kylian Mbappe to their star-studded squad. The Frenchman could make his debut tonight as Los Blancos eye their first trophy of the season.

Atalanta, however, are not to be overlooked. The Serie A side shocked Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin back in May to win their first major continental trophy, having consistently punched above their weight under the stewardship of manager, Gian Piero Gasperini. After Ademola Lookman’s stunning hat-trick in the Irish capital, they have little reason to fear.

While Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be favourites in Warsaw tonight, Atalanta have pulled off their fair share of shocks before. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST; National Stadium - Warsaw, Poland

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Prediction: Madrid to win the cup

21:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Back underway!

20:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Kylian Mbappe yet to have a shot on target but there have been some nice touches.

Jude Bellingham impressing as a No.10.

20:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Great play from Mbappe!

Kylian Mbappé slipped... and still took on his man 😅⚡️



20:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

45 mins: Both teams hit the bar in cagey opening 45 minutes.

20:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

45 mins: Best chance so far!

Rodrygo hits the bar following a lovely through ball from Vinicius!

20:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

43 mins: Lookman sees his shot from the edge of the box cleared, which Madrid deal with easily.

20:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

41 mins: Atalanta are dealing with the Madrid threats well here.

20:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

39 mins: Some really nice touches from Madrid’s front four but its not quite clicking when it comes to the final pass.

20:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

33 mins: Tchouameni loses the ball to Lookman but Rudiger does brilliantly to deny the forward a clear run on goal.

Bellingham latches onto a lovely dink from Vinicius but clatters into the goalkeeper and is booked for his troubles!

20:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

24 mins: De Roon gets in behind Bellingham to fire a cross into the box but Miltao clears.

20:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

16 mins: Madrid turning on the style now.

A lovely through ball from Vinicius frees Bellingham, but his cross is just behind Mbappe.

Carvajal then whips in a fierce ball for Vinicius, who cannot quite get there in time.

20:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

15 mins: First chance for Mbappe!

Valverde robs Lookman of the ball and cuts back for the striker, though his shot is blocked.

20:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

10 mins: After a shaky start, Atalanta are settling into this.

Madrid haven’t made much in the way of a clear cut chance yet.

20:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

04 mins: Zappacosta and Ruggeri are having to drop back to make a back five.

Madrid then caught up the field through a break but Atalanta penalised for a foul.

20:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: Mbappe through the middle in the opening stages, with Madrid seeing most of the ball.

20:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

We are underway in the UFEA Super Cup 2024!

19:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

We are closing in on kick-off!

19:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

And here begin the warm-ups!

19:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here come Los Blancos!

19:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

And here’s a peak inside Real Madrid’s preparations...

Confirmed Atalanta lineup

18:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Atalanta XI: Musso; Djimistri, Hien, Kolosinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Pasalic, Lookman, De Ketelaere

Subs: Carnesecchi, Rossi, Godfrey, Sulemana, Bakker, Cassa, Palestra, Retegui, Comi, Tornaghi, Manzoni, Vavassori

18:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

A look inside the Atalanta dressing room...

Kylian Mbappe makes Real Madrid debut

18:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

In from the off!

The world will watch on as Kylian Mbappe makes his long-awaited Real Madrid debut.

Confirmed Real Madrid lineup

18:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

Subs: Lunin, Gonzales, Camavinga, Modric, Guler, Endrick, Lucas, Vallejo, Ceballos, Garcia, Brahim, Ramon

Gian Piero Gasperini confident Atalanta can pull off Real Madrid shock

18:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

The stakes will be high for Europa League winners Atalanta when they face the Spanish giants Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday but coach Gian Piero Gasperini believes they can pull off another surprise.

Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in May, ending the German champions' remarkable unbeaten streak, and will be up against European champions Real who beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to lift their record-extending 15th Champions League trophy.

Read the full story here!

Carlo Ancelotti responds as Vinicius Jr linked with big money Saudi Arabia move

17:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Carlo Ancelotti has denied suggestions Vinicius Jr could leave Real Madrid for Saudi Arabia.

Reports have claimed the 24-year-old would be in line to earn an annual salary of around £298.9m should he agree a move to the centrally-run Saudi Pro League.

The Brazil international has established himself as one of the world’s leading forwards since joining Madrid from Flamengo as a teenager in 2018, winning the Champions League twice and three LaLiga titles.

Read the full story here!

Real Madrid vs Atalanta: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

These teams have only previously met in the last-16 of the 2020-21 Champions League, which saw Ferland Mendy strike a late winner in Italy before a 3-1 win for Madrid back in Spain.

Real Madrid wins: 2

Draws: 0

Atalanta wins: 0

UEFA Super Cup 2024 prize money

17:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Reports have previously suggested the winners of the UEFA Super Cup could receive around £3.8m, while the runners-up earn roughly £3m.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta: UEFA Super Cup 2024 prediction

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s difficult to know what to expect from Madrid at this stage of the summer but their record in European finals cannot be argued with.

Real Madrid to win 2-1.

Atalanta team news vs Real Madrid

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

As for Atalanta, Charles De Ketelaere’s move to the club was made permanent earlier this summer, while Ben Godfrey has joined from Everton and Nicolo Zaniolo is a loan signing from Galatasaray. The Italian winger is, however, injured.

Gianluca Scamacca will not lead the line, as he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season. Giorgio Scalvini and Rafael Toloi are also unavailable whereas El Bilal Toure has been left at home to finalise a move away.

Teun Koopmeiners will also not be involved, after Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini revealed the midfielder has skipped training in an attempt to secure a move to Juventus.

“He already has an agreement, he feels stressed and has decided not to play or train with us anymore,” Gasperini said. “With this attitude he cannot be useful to the team, nor to his team-mates. The club therefore has taken a very firm line, because we feel blackmailed by this situation.”

Real Madrid team news vs Atalanta

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Carlo Ancelotti is set to hand Kylian Mbappe his Real Madrid debut tonight when they contest the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta.

The Champions League winners take on the Europa League holders at the National Stadium in Warsaw, and Mbappe will hope to immediately lift his first trophy in a Madrid shirt.

The Frenchman was unveiled last month as a Madrid player, but has not yet made his debut for the club after being given time off following his Euro 2024 involvement.

There is every chance he starts here, though, with Mbappe potentially leading the line and supported by Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr out wide. Jude Bellingham has also had a limited pre-season due to the Euros, but is still likely to start.

“He can start like everyone else here,” said Carlo Ancelotti on Tuesday.

“Everyone can play even though we haven't had much time. He's adapting very well, he's focused, he's showing extraordinary quality."

Nacho and Toni Kroos have left the club since Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final, but Eder Militao and Aurelien Tchouameni are strong options to replace them in the starting line-up.

Castilla defender Jacobo Ramon, 19, and the fit-again David Alaba have been included in their matchday squad. Eduardo Camavinga has been ruled out with a leg injury suffered on the eve of the game.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta: TV channel and live stream for UEFA Super Cup 2024

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Welcome

17:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 UEFA Super Cup.

Kick-off in Warsaw’s National Stadium is at 8pm BST.