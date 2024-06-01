Real Madrid v Dortmund LIVE: Champions League final build-up, team news, line-ups and more

Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium tonight.

Los Blancos can win a 15th European crown, following a dramatic semi-final win over Bayern Munich, while BVB are bidding to win a second title on arguably the biggest stage in club football after upsetting Kylian Mbappe and PSG in the final four.

Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are among the candidates for this year’s Ballon d’Or, knowing a win here paired with a fine performance could tip the balance their way ahead of Euro 2024 and the Copa America this summer.

While both teams have harnessed variety in their path to the final, relying on, at times, traditional No 9s in the shape of Joselu and Niclas Fullkrug.

In the dugout, Carlo Ancelotti can claim a fifth Champions League as a coach, with Edin Terzić looking to complete a famous journey from the Yellow Wall to the very top of European football with his boyhood club. Follow all the build-up, team news and latest updates from Wembley below:

Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund: Champions League final 2023/24

Kick-off scheduled for 20:00 BST at Wembley Stadium, London

Real Madrid have fashioned a world to suit themselves – but is it harming the rest of football?

How to watch Uefa Champions League final online and on TV

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund - Real Madrid CF

Is Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League final

15:30 , Chris Wilson

We’re just under five hours from kick-off now, so here’s a reminder of how you can watch club football’s showpiece event.

The game takes place at Wembley on Saturday 1 June 2024, with kick-off set for 8pm BST. As with all Uefa matches this season, the match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and can be streamed on the discovery+ app.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Is Dortmund vs Real Madrid on TV? Time, channel and how to watch UCL final

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

15:14 , Sonia Twigg

The fans have already started to gather around Wembley Stadium ahead of kick off, and elsewhere around London:

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

(AP)

Spain seizes 11 tons of fake Champions League and Euro tops

14:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Spanish police have seized 11 metric tonnes of fake jerseys to be sold in Spain in the run-up to Saturday’s Champions League final in London between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund and the Euro 2024 in Germany next month.

A search of 15 heavy lorries had produced the haul of jerseys along with other fake products such as luxury watches, leather goods and electronics, with an estimated market value of more than six million euros, according to a statement on Friday.

The investigation started in April, when two tonnes of counterfeit shirts of Spanish football clubs sent from China were seized.

Police found out that a large shipment was bound for Spain before the Champions League final and the Euro finals, and set up a sting operation involving more than 20 agents.

They seized more than 36,500 fake sports kits of several Spanish and European soccer clubs emblazoned with names of top footballers such as Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, France’s Kylian Mbappe, and a number of Spanish stars.

The counterfeits were intended for several organisations based in Spain that were planning to distribute them through street commerce and online.

The improbable inspirations behind Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund – and why they’re back in fashion

14:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

Joselu and Niclas Fullkrug will offer a different threat at Wembley in the Champions League final with old-fashioned forwards thriving again, writes Richard Jolly:

It is only two years since Real Madrid were last in a Champions League final. Joselu was there; as a supporter, not a substitute. Then the centre-forward they faced was Sadio Mane, who finished second in the Ballon d’Or that year. Now it will be Niclas Fullkrug , who was a second-division footballer then. A fine one, admittedly; he had helped Werder Bremen to promotion but he wasn’t even their top scorer. That mantle rested with Marvin Ducksch.

Two years on, Joselu and Fullkrug are the premier centre-forwards for the Champions League finalists. In the Spaniard’s case, and as Real Madrid start without a specialist striker, it makes him Plan B. But Fullkrug could play the full game for Borussia Dortmund . Each was a semi-final hero: Fullkrug getting the first-leg winner against Paris Saint-Germain, Joselu the dramatic late brace against Bayern Munich .

Read more:

The improbable inspirations behind Real Madrid and Dortmund

Thibaut Courtois in pole position to win battle for the gloves

14:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti may not have such a tough decision to make after all when it comes to picking a goalkeeper for this Champions League final.

Much of the pre-game talk has centered around whether Ancelotti will go with Andriy Lunin — who has played for most of the season and led the team to the final — or Thibaut Courtois, the veteran who has recently returned from a long-term knee injury.

Now Lunin is reportedly sick with the flu and said in a post on social media late on Thursday that he won’t “be able to prepare” for the final against Borussia Dortmund.

“I am very sad to say that I won’t be able to prepare for the most important game of the season and the most important game of my life with my team,” Lunin wrote on Instagram. “Many thanks for the messages of support and encouragement!”

Coach Ancelotti said on Monday that Lunin was running a fever and was unable to practice with his teammates. Lunin stayed in the Spanish capital while Madrid’s team flew to London on Friday. The club said that he would join the team on Saturday, hours before the game at Wembley Stadium.

Neither the player nor the club have publicly ruled out the possibility of him playing, but his illness could provide an opportunity for Courtois to end his season on a remarkable high after being sidelined for most of the campaign.

Thibaut Courtois is set to play in the final (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

Real Madrid have fashioned a world to suit themselves – but is it harming the rest of football?

14:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

Only Borussia Dortmund stand between Los Blancos extending their own European Cup record, writes Miguel Delaney. But is their domination good for football?

Florentino Perez couldn’t have it any other way. On Monday, after a Spanish court gave the latest ruling on the Super League case , those in the Real Madrid president’s circle were very quick to insist to everyone that the judgment actually represented a victory for the project. This was despite virtually every legal expert considering the outcome meaningless.

Uefa currently sees no real threat from this iteration of the Super League. You just wouldn’t have guessed that from the response in Spain, where it was roundly portrayed as yet another victory for Perez. This is what he has become used to, his ambitions almost willed into existence.

You only have to look at European football’s current landscape, one that now looks set to be dominated by Real Madrid for a decade. It makes it all the more of a wonder why Perez is seeking to destroy it through the Super League.

This Saturday, Madrid expect to win their 15th Champions League . That would be more than double AC Milan’s seven, the next most successful club, who have been left for dust by the greater winds of football history.

Read more:

Real Madrid have fashioned a world to suit themselves – but is it harming football?

Claude Makelele tips Jude Bellingham for Ballon D’Or after ‘amazing’ season

13:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Bellingham will have to perform for England if they are to have a successful tournament in Germany.

But Makelele believes boss Gareth Southgate has to take the reins off him.

“For England he can be great, it is important for him to play the way he does with Real Madrid,” he added.

“For the national team he needs to have the capacity for the manager to give him this possibility, to have the freedom he has at Real Madrid. All the quality he has for Real Madrid he can give to England, he will need his team-mates to defend him.

“He is a clever player and he will adapt to his team-mates in the national team.”

Claude Makelele tips Jude Bellingham for Ballon D’Or after ‘amazing’ season

13:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele has tipped Jude Bellingham to win the Ballon D’Or.

The 20-year-old has had a remarkable debut season at the Bernabeu, scoring 23 goals in all competitions and could cap it off by winning the Champions League on home soil at Wembley tonight.

Few would have expected Bellingham to make such an impact during his first year in Spain and, with a strong performance for England at Euro 2024, Makelele thinks he could claim the biggest individual prize in the game.

“He is a future Ballon D’Or if he continues like this,” the Frenchman said. “He can take it, if he wins the Champions League and has a great Euros, I think he will be the winner of the Ballon D’Or.

“I am so impressed with what he has done. First with the quality he has, then the leadership and how he adapted to LaLiga and Madrid.

“No one has done this before. To do what he has done is amazing. A young player like this, he has many years of great football. Also for the national team it will be great to see him play.”

Jude Bellingham has been tipped to win the Ballon D’Or after a fine debut season at Real Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Bellingham wants to inspire next generation

13:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

Bellingham – who was speaking in his role as an ambassador for McDonald’s Fun Football, the largest free grassroots participation programme in the UK for children aged 5-11 – wants to help the next generation as well as win trophies.

He says major tournaments like this summer’s Euros provide the perfect platform for young people to fall in love with football, making it all the more important for England to succeed in Germany.

“I think they’re huge,” said Bellingham, who idolised Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard as a kid.

“That’s the thing growing up, everyone remembers a tournament or a certain game, most likely the big tournaments, those which made them fall in love with football or want to go out and play themselves.

“As England players that’s the responsibility we and I have now, whether we like it or not.

“And I think that’s why it’s important that as a country and as a team, we make a good account of ourselves on the big stage and make people proud to be English and proud to want to play football in this country.”

Jude Bellingham hoping for Champions League and Euro 2024 glory

13:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jude Bellingham is determined to help Real Madrid and England become kings of the continent as the midfielder looks to end a remarkable season on the highest of highs.

The 20-year-old has flourished since last summer swapping Germany for Spain, where he recently won LaLiga and was crowned the competition’s best player.

All eyes will be on Bellingham this weekend, especially as the pinnacle of European club football is swiftly followed by England going for continental glory at Euro 2024.

“For me the benchmark has always been winning trophies,” Bellingham said. “Playing well and scoring goals for club and country. I want to win and that has always been my mindset from the very first day.

“Off the pitch inspiring the future of the game and being a role model is something that is becoming more important to me – I see the impact I can have.”

Jude Bellingham is a central part of Real Madrid’s future (Getty Images)

Key battles: Antonio Rudiger v Niclas Fullkrug

13:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

Germany centre-back Rudiger, who made his 100th appearance for Real Madrid last week, played a key role in their passage to the final after keeping a stranglehold on both Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane earlier in the knockout phase.

Rudiger has every attribute required for a world-class central defender and Fullkrug, a traditional centre forward, must look to pull Rudiger out of position so gaps appear for others.

Antonio Rudiger has become integral to Real Madrid’s defence (AP)

Key battles: Jadon Sancho v Ferland Mendy

12:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

The latter’s pace is sure to keep Real right-back Dani Carvajal on his toes, but the bigger threat on the night could come from Sancho, who has plenty to prove on the Wembley stage after being loaned out by Manchester United.

Sancho appears back to his best and France left-back Ferland Mendy may have to think twice about bombing high up the other end of the pitch.

Jadon Sancho is enjoying life back at Dortmund (Getty Images)

Key battles: Vinicius Jr vs Julian Ryerson

12:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Brazil forward Vinicius Junior scored his side’s winner in the 2022 final against Liverpool and his 31 Champions League goal contributions (goals and assists) over the last three seasons is more than any other player.

But Norway right-back Ryerson has been an outstanding one-on-one defender this season and impressively came out on top when asked to snuff out Kylian Mbappe’s threat in both legs of Dortmund’s semi-final win against Paris St Germain.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr could be the star of the show (Robert Perry/PA) (PA Wire)

Key battles: Jude Bellingham v Emre Can

12:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

Bellingham, who will face his former club, was voted LaLiga’s player of the season earlier this week after a stellar first year in the Spanish capital.

He could be the difference between the two sides unless kept in check by Dortmund’s deep-lying former Liverpool midfielder Can.

The German international cannot match Bellingham’s dynamism, but can head off the gaps in the final third, which the marauding Englishman thrives in.

Borussia Dortmund’s fairytale campaign has led them to Champions League final (Reuters)

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

12:19 , Sonia Twigg

Fans have been gathering in different areas of London ahead of kick off, here are some photos from around the capital:

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund: Key battles

12:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Real will bid to become European champions for a record-extending 15th time, while Dortmund, whose solitary Champions League win came in 1997, will be appearing in their third final.

Now we take a look at the key battles that could prove decisive on the night...

Marco Reus: We need luck and to be on top form to beat Madrid

11:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

Edin Terzic’s side impressively beat Paris St Germain 2-0 on aggregate to reach the final earlier this month, but sandwiched between those ties were heavy Bundesliga defeats to Mainz and RB Leipzig.

Reus, who has scored four times in seven matches against Madrid, said: “You know what awaits you.

“Their players are used to these moments; they must be less nervous, but this doesn’t decide whether you win the game or not, because it will be decided on the pitch.

“They have strong players in every position, they play very calm football, they press very high, they run a lot, but it all depends on the momentum. We will analyse them really well.

“We will need to be in top form on the day; in a final, you need that bit of luck as well and, of course, you need to convert your chances.

“But it’s a one-off game and anything is possible – we must believe, we will believe, and we will have tremendous support behind us for this final.”

Marco Reus hoping to end Dortmund career with European glory

11:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Marco Reus is excited about the prospect of a fairytale finish to his Borussia Dortmund career and has told his team-mates to believe anything is possible in Saturday’s Champions League final with Real Madrid.

It was announced earlier this month that Reus would depart Dortmund this summer after 428 appearances and 12 years at the club.

Reus, 34, spent five of those seasons as captain and initially progressed through the Dortmund academy before he first made his mark at Borussia Monchengladbach.

A move to Signal Iduna Park followed in 2012 and he will close his memorable chapter with Dortmund with a second Champions League final appearance after he was involved in their loss to domestic rivals Bayern Munich in 2013, which was also played at Wembley.

“I would say there is nothing better than playing your last game in a Champions League final and winning it,” Reus told uefa.com.

“Starting with a Champions League final at Wembley in 2013 and finishing with one in 2024 for your last game, there are worse ways to end a Dortmund career.

“The last final at Wembley was 11 years ago and it’s a different opposition, different players as well, so it’s not about revenge, it’s just about the anticipation.

“Now the objective is to win the trophy because we cannot imagine how things could be the very next day here. It’s just about the next 90 minutes, possibly 120 minutes, which will decide.”

Marco Reus has enjoyed a fine career at Dortmund (Marius Becker/AP) (AP)

The transfer market problem that led Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final

11:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

With bigger clubs starting to fish in the same player pool, Dortmund have been forced to adapt their transfer strategy and it has taken them to the brink of an unlikely Champions League title, writes Miguel Delaney:

Back in January, when Borussia Dortmund were just hoping to reach the Champions League quarter-finals rather than the final, they attempted to bolster their season by moving for a series of young English-based players. You can imagine the profile, which has always been to source burgeoning talent with potential: the equivalent of a 2017 Jadon Sancho. Chelsea’s squad was of particular interest.

In other words, vintage Dortmund signings. Except, this time, the pitch that was successfully made to Jude Bellingham in 2020 didn’t work. Dortmund’s offer of more elite game-time to younger players is no longer so attractive. The evolution of both the transfer market and football tactics has meant that clubs like Manchester City and – yes – Real Madrid specifically aim for that profile of player. The omnipresence of pressing has ensured that even middle-of-the-table clubs need more of their younger talent to do the running.

In short, Dortmund have lost their unique selling point. The world around them has changed. This is now forcing Dortmund to change, in a move that many around the club feel has been too long coming.

Read more:

The transfer market problem that led Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final

Dortmund sign new sponsorship deal with arms manufacturer

11:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

Borussia Dortmund have signed a new sponsorship deal with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and will display the defence company’s logo ahead of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Dortmund said on Wednesday the three-year deal with Rheinmetall includes “wide-reaching advertising space, marketing rights and event and hospitality arrangements in the stadium and on the club grounds” starting from this week’s buildup for the Champions League final on Saturday.

Rheinmetall is building a new plant in northern Germany to produce around 200,000 artillery shells per year as part of European efforts to increase weapons production against the backdrop of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Security and defence are fundamental cornerstones of our democracy. That is why we believe it is the right decision to take a very close look at how we protect these cornerstones,” Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke said in a statement. “Especially today, when we see every day how freedom must be defended in Europe. We should deal with this new normality.”

Dortmund have signed a new sponorship deal ((c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

Ancelotti has not used Jude Bellingham’s Dortmund knowledge

11:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ancelotti downplayed the suggestion that his side, looking to extend their record eight Champions League final wins, will be the favourites on Saturday.

He has also largely resisted the temptation to grill information out of England international Jude Bellingham, who joined the LaLiga champions from BVB last summer.

Ancelotti explained: “No, no. Of course he’s a former Dortmund player, but there’s no need to ask too much about his ex club because there’s a lot of information out there. We’ve seen all their games. We’ve studied our opponents well.”

10:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

Carlo Ancelotti insists his Real Madrid men “ooze confidence” ahead of their Champions League final but admits he still gets pre-match jitters despite his own unparalleled success in the tournament.

Though he is now 40 years removed from his first European Cup final appearance with Roma in 1984, the 64-year-old feels little has changed when it comes to his personal experience of the build-up.

He said: “The days leading up to the final are always the same. Plenty of excitement, because it’s the biggest game of the season for everyone involved. We’re happy to be a part of this final, and there are goosebumps, like my first time.

“Three as a player, sixth final as a manager. Happy to be here, the worries will come later on, and maybe that fear, but until then I’m going to enjoy the moment.

“Saturday afternoon, that’s when the fear arrives. Of course I’ve got experience, being here before. I look at my team and they ooze confidence. I can see them totally focused on this final. It gives you peace of mind.”

Carlo Ancelotti is chasing a seventh European Cup as player and coach (Reuters)

Ancelotti admits to nerves before showpiece

10:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

Carlo Ancelotti insists his Real Madrid men “ooze confidence” ahead of their Champions League final but admits he still gets pre-match jitters despite his own unparalleled success in the tournament.

Though he is now 40 years removed from his first European Cup final appearance with Roma in 1984, the 64-year-old feels little has changed when it comes to his personal experience of the build-up.

He said: “The days leading up to the final are always the same. Plenty of excitement, because it’s the biggest game of the season for everyone involved. We’re happy to be a part of this final, and there are goosebumps, like my first time.

“Three as a player, sixth final as a manager. Happy to be here, the worries will come later on, and maybe that fear, but until then I’m going to enjoy the moment.

“Saturday afternoon, that’s when the fear arrives. Of course I’ve got experience, being here before. I look at my team and they ooze confidence. I can see them totally focused on this final. It gives you peace of mind.”

Carlo Ancelotti is chasing a seventh European Cup as player and coach (Reuters)

Spain seizes 11 tons of fake Champions League and Euro soccer tops

10:30 , Jack Rathborn

Spanish police have seized 11 metric tonnes of fake soccer jerseys to be sold in Spain in the run-up to Saturday's Champions League final in London between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund and the Euro 2024 in Germany next month.

A search of 15 heavy lorries had produced the haul of jerseys along with other fake products such as luxury watches, leather goods and electronics, with an estimated market value of more than six million euros ($6.50 million), according to a statement on Friday.

The investigation started in April, when two tonnes of counterfeit shirts of Spanish football clubs sent from China were seized.

Police found out that a large shipment was bound for Spain before the Champions League final and the Euro finals, and set up a sting operation involving more than 20 agents.

They seized more than 36,500 fake sports kits of several Spanish and European soccer clubs emblazoned with names of top footballers such as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, France's Kylian Mbappe, and a number of Spanish stars.

The counterfeits were intended for several organisations based in Spain that were planning to distribute them through street commerce and online. Reuters.

(REUTERS)

Real Madrid v Dortmund: A former Potter looking to cast his magic

10:15 , Jack Rathborn

Mark Hughes is likely to have been rubbing his eyes in disbelief as he watched Joselu score two late goals to down Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

Welshman Hughes was the Stoke boss who signed the forward in the summer of 2015 but Joselu managed just four goals before being shipped out on loan - eventually returning to England for a similarly unimpactful two-year stay at Newcastle.

However, having moved to the Bernabeu on loan from Espanyol this season, the 34-year-old wrote his name into Real folklore with his match-winning brace and now he will be hoping for a chance to repeat the feat at Wembley.

Real Madrid v Dortmund: Can Bundesliga side upset the odds?

10:00 , Jack Rathborn

While Real will be considered heavy favourites under the Wembley arch, Dortmund will be looking to upset the odds.

Head coach Edin Terzic has filled numerous roles at the club and, in his second stint as manager, could deliver their first Champions League glory since 1997.

As a scout and coach in the club’s academy he answered to former boss Jurgen Klopp but on Saturday he can go one better than the German, who was in charge when Dortmund last reached the final in 2013 - a 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich at Wembley.

Real Madrid v Dortmund: Toni Kroos control

09:45 , Jack Rathborn

After winning four Champions League titles and four LaLiga crowns during a trophy-laden decade in Madrid, midfielder Toni Kroos will play his final game for the club at Wembley.

The 34-year-old - who also won three league titles at Bayern Munich as well as the 2014 World Cup with Germany - is hanging up his boots after a home European Championship this summer.

Kroos will want to bow out in style as he aims for more silverware to cap a fine career.

Real Madrid v Dortmund: Jadon Sancho has a point to prove

09:30 , Jack Rathborn

Another Englishman looking to make an impact on proceedings is Jadon Sancho, who has been in good form since returning to Dortmund on loan from Manchester United in January.

The 24-year-old struggled for consistency at Old Trafford and left under a cloud following a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

Since then he has started to rebuild his reputation in Germany with some eye-catching performances en route to the Champions League final.

And he will look to create a better personal memory at Wembley after missing in the penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final three years ago.

Real Madrid v Dortmund: England ace Jude ready to star for Real

09:15 , Jack Rathborn

Jude Bellingham has enjoyed a fine first campaign at Real Madrid having joined from Dortmund last summer and will be aiming to top it off with victory over his former club.

The 20-year-old asked for Zinedine Zidane’s old number five shirt when he completed his move and he has certainly started to live up to the lofty expectations that come with such a request.

With 23 goals and 12 assists over the course of the campaign to date, the England midfielder could be key to Real lifting an unrivalled 15th European Cup.

Nacho on Real Madrid future post-Champions League final

09:00 , Jack Rathborn

“My place in the Real Madrid team? I always start as one of the last in line, but thanks to my effort and my work I manage to turn the situation around,” he said. “In the end every year I am important in the team.

“My future? I have decided what I am going to do when the season ends, but I am not going to say it now, it is not the day, it is not the moment. Nothing that happens is going to change my decision, even if we win the Champions League or the European Championship.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Antonio Rudiger on Toni Kroos ahead of Real Madrid midfielder’s retirement

08:30 , Jack Rathborn

“I knew him [Kroos] from the national team, but we had not been that close” Antonio Rudiger said. “And I’m going to be honest here, I had a different perception about him, but when I got here I met the real Toni Kroos.

“A great guy who loves his family, and since I am also a father it makes me respect him a lot. I look at him and see a great role model because I have not seen the way he loves and treats his family in any other footballer.

“I don’t need to talk about the footballer because in Germany he is the best we have had, without a doubt, and he is a Real Madrid legend, but as a person he is simply fantastic.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Champions League final - Real Madrid and Dortmund fans gather in London

08:00 , Jack Rathborn

Borussia Dortmund fans gather in Wembley Stadium (AP)

A fan displays a Real Madrid flag as he poses next to the trophy in a fan zone in Regent Street (AP)

Fans descend to a fan zone in Regent Street (AP)

Vinicius Jr can win two trophies in one Champions League final – the Ballon d’Or awaits

07:30 , Jack Rathborn

The description many another would apply to Jude Bellingham is one he bestows upon a teammate. “The best in the world,” he said of Vinicius Jr in May. And October. Carlo Ancelotti agrees; as the Italian is the diplomat supreme, it was unlikely to cause ructions in the Real Madrid dressing room when he nominated the winger, even though he overlooked Bellingham in the process.

And if the Brazilian could prove a more controversial choice again next season, when Kylian Mbappe will surely be added to the list of Real’s candidates, for now Vinicius is the 21st-century boy who could finally deliver the Ballon d’Or to the next generation.

Which, as the last 15 have been won by players born in either 1985 (in Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric) or 1987 (Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema), would represent a changing of the guard. And if Vinicius is not the eventual winner, it may be because Euro 2024 allows someone else – potentially Mbappe or Bellingham – to seize the limelight, though Brazil have their own summer tournament at the Copa America.

Why Vinicius Jr can win two trophies in one Champions League final

Is Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid on TV?

Friday 31 May 2024 16:25 , Jack Rathborn

The official end of the season for Europe’s elite comes on Saturday with the Uefa Champions League final, contested this year between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

While the German giants certainly have pedigree and one European Cup to their name from 1997, it’s Los Blancos who are the behemoths, true royalty of the game as far as wins in this tournament go - they are the record holders with 14 titles, 17 finals overall and five wins since Dortmund’s last final, which was in 2013.

Coincidentally, that one was at Wembley too - they were beaten by Bayern Munich on that occasion, with Real Madrid in turn knocking out Bayern in this semis this year.

Is Dortmund vs Real Madrid on TV? Time, channel and how to watch UCL final

Real Madrid have fashioned a world to suit themselves – but is it harming the rest of football?

Friday 31 May 2024 16:22 , Jack Rathborn

Florentino Perez couldn’t have it any other way. On Monday, after a Spanish court gave the latest ruling on the Super League case, those in the Real Madrid president’s circle were very quick to insist to everyone that the judgment actually represented a victory for the project. This was despite virtually every legal expert considering the outcome meaningless.

Uefa currently sees no real threat from this iteration of the Super League. You just wouldn’t have guessed that from the response in Spain, where it was roundly portrayed as yet another victory for Perez. This is what he has become used to, his ambitions almost willed into existence.

You only have to look at European football’s current landscape, one that now looks set to be dominated by Real Madrid for a decade. It makes it all the more of a wonder why Perez is seeking to destroy it through the Super League.

This Saturday, Madrid expect to win their 15th Champions League. That would be more than double AC Milan’s seven, the next most successful club, who have been left for dust by the greater winds of football history.

Real Madrid have fashioned a world to suit themselves – but is it harming football?