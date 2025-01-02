Real Madrid top target giving priority to renewal talks with current club – report

With each passing day, Bayern Munich left-back and top Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies is inching closer towards becoming a free agent.

Although six months remain on his current contract with the Bavarians, from January 1st he is legally permitted to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with any club for the 2025-26 season onwards.

This month marks a critical juncture for the Canadian international, who has no lack of offers and is likely to make a decision sooner rather than later.

Loyalty to Bayern Munich

And, according to journalist Jorge C Picon, Davies is moving forward with a clear priority: engaging with Bayern Munich before entertaining any other offers.

Davies has outlined a roadmap prioritising discussions with the record German champions. The Bavarians club took a chance on him when he was a teenager playing in MLS, a move for which he remains deeply grateful.

While negotiations had stalled towards the end of last season, progress has been made thanks to the efforts of Bayern’s sporting director, Max Eberl, and manager Vincent Kompany.

Leaning towards a renewal at Bayern. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Although a contract renewal now appears more likely, no definitive decision has been reached. Bayern’s management, known for their tough negotiating stance, will need to show flexibility, but Davies also seems willing to compromise.

This is a notable shift from the recent past, when leaving the club appeared to be his primary intention.

Real Madrid wait

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are closely monitoring the situation. The Spanish giants have been pursuing Davies for several years and are considered the frontrunners should he decide to leave Bayern.

A verbal agreement was reportedly reached last year between Real Madrid and Davies’ representatives, contingent on formalising the move in 2024 or 2025 when his contract situation allowed.

More discussions are expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid’s leadership is clear about the financial boundaries of their offer for the left-back. This is viewed as a major market opportunity, but any attempt to renegotiate terms could jeopardise the deal.

As things stand, Bayern Munich seem to hold the advantage in retaining Davies, but Real Madrid are ready to seize their chance should the player decide to move on.