Real Madrid top defensive target keen on moving to the Bernabeu

Real Madrid are desperately looking for defensive reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window following the fresh injury of Eder Militao, who has been ruled out for the season due to an ACL injury.

The defensive crisis has weakened more than expected, forcing the club to consider breaking their philosophy of not signing players mid-season.

Among the names that have surfaced, Aymeric Laporte stands out as one of Real Madrid’s top defensive targets.

Laporte keen on joining Real Madrid

According to Jorge Picon, it appears Laporte, too, is considering the idea of returning to Europe and is keen on joining Real Madrid.

This could be a massive boost for Los Blancos, who are desperate to bring the former Man City star back to Spain.

The report also goes in line with Laporte’s recent statement about a potential move to Santiago Bernabeu.

Still a regular with the Spanish national team, Laporte has extensive experience in La Liga, having previously played for Athletic Club. He also brings a winning mentality that could serve well at the club.

Signing Laporte could be complicated

However, the signing is highly complicated due to financial reasons. Laporte’s lucrative contract with Al-Nassr, where he earns over €20 million annually tax-free, presents a significant challenge for Real Madrid.

For any potential winter transfer, Laporte would likely have to forgo a portion of his salary, or Real Madrid would need to offer him a more substantial amount to compensate.

Additionally, Al-Nassr would need to be open to negotiations, as losing a top-class defender mid-season would impact their Asian Champions League and domestic campaign ambitions.

Although Real Madrid have not given up yet, they are studying other options on the table, including Jonathan Tah, whose January move has not been ruled out either.