Real Madrid told to shell out €15-20 million to sign Euro 2024 winner in January

The ACL injury to Eder Militao this past weekend has sparked a reaction at Real Madrid, who are now determined to sign a new centre-back in the upcoming January transfer window.

With Militao and Dani Carvajal out for the season and David Alaba still recovering from his previous ACL injury, it is not ruled out that Los Blancos make more than one signing in the defensive unit.

As reported earlier, the reigning champions of Spain and Europe are looking at several options, including UEFA Euro 2024 winner Aymeric Laporte, who plies his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr.

Laporte to cost €15-20 million

Now, according to AS, Al Nassr are demanding a transfer fee of around €15-20 million in order to offload Aymeric Laporte in the face of the interest from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid interested in Laporte. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Los Blancos have been reluctant to spend big on reinforcements in January but will find it difficult to convince the Saudi Arabian giants to part ways with the Spanish international without meeting their valuation.

On top of that, Laporte, who is understood to be keen on leaving Saudi Arabia, will also have to lower his salary if he wants to sign for Real Madrid.

As per the report, the former Manchester City ace earns around €8 million per year tax-free with Al Nassr – something that Real Madrid would not be willing to offer.

However, the Merengues will still propose a significant salary to the defender who is a Euro winner and a regular for the Spain national team.

Laporte is seen as the ideal January addition, owing to his experience and proven pedigree as well as the fact that he can still perform at the highest level for several more years.

But the operation is not seen as straightforward, thanks to Al Nassr’s €15-20 transfer fee demands and the player’s wages.