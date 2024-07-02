Real Madrid teenage prodigy set to join newly-promoted La Liga club on loan

Just a few days ago, we learned that Nico Paz might take over Dani Ceballos’s spot as he prepares to leave. Now, it looks like the 19-year-old is about to join Leganes.

According to a report from MARCA, a few weeks back, the Sporting Directorate of Leganes had meetings with Real Madrid and another La Liga team. They discussed potential loan deals, and Nico’s name came up as a possibility.

It must be noted that Nico has already played three games with Real Madrid’s first team and even scored a goal. However, ever since January, he only featured in one Copa del Rey match for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Interestingly, though, He has been a key player for Raul’s Real Madrid Castilla team, where he scored 10 goals in 29 games.

An opportunity with hope

It has been observed that Real Madrid often loan out many players each season. However, when a young player with first-team potential is loaned out, the club likes to keep some control over them.

Nico Paz is close to leaving Real Madrid. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

This can be done through different methods such as outright loans, buyback options, or even sharing the economic rights of the player with an option to buy.

For Nico, moving to Leganes would be a great opportunity. The team would get a creative midfielder, and Nico would get valuable playing time in the First Division.

This experience could help him develop into the leader many predict he will become. The process of getting him to Estadio Municipal Butarque is more than just talk; it’s already in motion.

The meetings between Leganes, Real Madrid, and another La Liga team indicate that there is a lot of planning and negotiation involved in these loan deals.

Clubs are keen to ensure that their young talents get the right opportunities to develop while maintaining some level of control over their future.

For Nico, playing in the First Division with Leganes would be a significant step in his career. The experience would not only help him improve his skills but also give him the chance to prove himself at a higher level of competition.