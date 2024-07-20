Real Madrid target ready to lower is salary in order to seal transfer – report

Real Madrid target ready to lower is salary in order to seal transfer – report

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Kepa Arrizabalaga is open to reducing his salary to facilitate a return to Real Madrid.

The situation regarding Real Madrid’s goalkeepers is becoming increasingly complex. As of today, Andriy Lunin, currently the second-choice goalkeeper, is willing to remain at the club, but he wants more playing time. This has created a potential opening for Kepa.

Lunin’s future at Real Madrid is uncertain, as he may look for opportunities elsewhere if he does not get the game time he desires.

However, he will only leave if a substantial offer is made for him. Real Madrid, aware of this, are exploring the market for potential replacements, with Kepa being a prime candidate.

Kepa is ready to be the second-fiddle

Kepa is expected to leave Chelsea this summer, but his move to Real Madrid hinges on Lunin’s decision.

Kep Arrizabalaga is ready to wait for Real Madrid. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

It is suggested that Real Madrid see Kepa as a top professional who could effectively back up their first-choice goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois. Unlike Lunin, Kepa has no issue being the second-choice goalkeeper, which makes him an appealing option for the club.

This is why Real Madrid are not overly worried about this situation. They have already offered Lunin a contract extension since his current deal runs until 2025.

So if Lunin decides to leave, Real Madrid know that Kepa is waiting in the wings, having turned down several lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia to prioritise a move to Madrid.

Kepa’s willingness to lower his salary further eases the financial aspect of the potential transfer.

It is said that Kepa is highly motivated to join Real Madrid. He is prepared to wait and see what unfolds with Lunin, knowing that the Ukrainian’s departure would pave the way for his move to the Spanish capital.