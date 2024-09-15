Real Madrid superstar sabotaging Ballon d’Or chances with on-field controversies

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. once again found himself in the spotlight, but this time not for his goal-scoring abilities. Instead, it was his actions following the opening goal against Real Sociedad that drew attention.

On Saturday, Real Madrid secured their first away league win of the season, but the victory was not achieved with the kind of dominant performance fans might have hoped for.

Despite the win, the team’s display was not significantly better than their previous outings against Mallorca and Las Palmas. They were fortunate to come away with three points.

The atmosphere at the stadium was charged, particularly when Kylian Mbappe scored the second goal for Madrid with a VAR-awarded penalty.

This goal stirred frustration among the local fans, who had already voiced their displeasure with chants about how Madrid won.

Vinicius’ antics

Earlier in the match, Vinicius had also converted a penalty, awarded for a handball by Sergi Gomez.

The Brazilian, who has faced criticism for his recent performances with the national team, was clearly motivated and made his presence felt. After scoring, Vinicius made gestures to silence the crowd, first by touching his ear and then by putting his index finger to his lips.

While his performances last season made him a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or, his recent behaviour on the pitch has drawn criticism.

His frequent provocations of rival fans and confrontations with referees, including a heated exchange with Martínez Munuera, have overshadowed his on-field achievements.

These actions have cast a shadow over his image and that of Real Madrid and La Liga, making him a controversial figure rather than a role model for young fans, thus harming his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.

Good bye Ballon d’Or?

Vinicius’s form this season has also been underwhelming. After seven official matches, including six with Real Madrid and two with Brazil, he has only managed to score two goals, both from penalties.

Real Madrid have scored a total of four goals so far, with three coming from penalties—two by Vinicius and one by Mbappe. The only goal from open play was by Rodrygo in the match against Mallorca.

In summary, while Real Madrid continue to secure victories, the team’s performance, particularly in away games, has been less convincing.

Vinicius Jr.’s recent actions and current form have added to the concerns, highlighting the need for improvement both on and off the pitch.