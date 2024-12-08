Real Madrid star responds to backlash after after scoring against Girona – ‘It’s part of my job’

Kylian Mbappe played a key role in Real Madrid’s dominant 3-0 win over Girona, scoring the team’s third goal. After the match, he spoke to Real Madrid TV about the performance and his thoughts on the victory.

Regarding the match, Mbappe acknowledged that Girona is a tough team, noting their strong possession and control of the ball.

However, he was quick to point out that Real Madrid started the game well, with a goal in the first half setting the tone.

“Girona are a good team, they have a lot of possession, a lot of ball, but we started very well,” he began saying.

In the second half, the team came out with renewed energy, scoring two more goals and effectively controlling the game until the final whistle.

“We scored in the first half and then we came back very strong. We scored two goals in a row in the second half and controlled the game.”

His goal and Bellingham

When asked about his goal, Mbappe explained that scoring is simply part of his role as a forward. He emphasized that his goal is always to help the team by playing with confidence and doing whatever it takes to secure a victory.

“It’s part of my job, to help the team, I try to do it every game, play with personality and help win.”

The French forward also praised Jude Bellingham, calling him an “unbelievable” player and underscoring his immense value to the team.

Kylian Mbappe scored a crucial goal for Real Madrid against Girona. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Mbappe added that playing for a club like Real Madrid, with so many world-class players, is a privilege.

“Unbelievable, he’s a great player. As I always say. Playing for Madrid is doing it with the best players, it’s a pleasure.”

He also highlighted the contributions of other teammates, such as Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler, as well as the solid efforts of the defenders and midfielders.

“It was a great game from everyone in attack, also from Brahim and Güler, from the defenders and the midfielders, we are a team and we are very happy for today’s victory,” he added.

Looking ahead

Looking ahead, Mbappe shifted focus to Real Madrid’s upcoming Champions League clash against Atalanta.

He reminded viewers that the Champions League always brings challenges, as every team in the competition is strong.

Despite a loss in their previous away match, Mbappe expressed confidence that the team is prepared to compete and secure a win in their next European fixture.

“It’s the Champions League, when you play in the Champions League you always have to play against strong teams and strong players. We have to win, we lost the last away game, but we are ready to go compete and win.”