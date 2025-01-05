Real Madrid set to lose out on key defensive target as he nears Premier League switch

Real Madrid are facing a significant transfer challenge, with reports from SPORT indicating that their long-standing target, Vitor Reis, may be on his way to the Premier League this January.

The outlet mentions that the young Brazilian centre-back, who has become a standout player for Palmeiras, is reportedly set to join Brighton & Hove Albion, which would make him the most expensive defender ever to leave the Brasileirao.

Real Madrid have been keen to strengthen their defensive line, especially after the serious injury to Eder Militao and Reis, at just 18 years old, has been one of the most promising players on their radar.

Despite his youth, he has established himself as a regular in Palmeiras’ starting lineup and has even scored goals, showcasing his potential as one of the best-emerging centre-backs globally.

However, Madrid’s defensive plans have evolved. With the reliable presence of Raul Asencio and the tactical flexibility of Aurelien Tchouameni, the club appears more relaxed about the winter transfer market.

This shift in focus has led to a reduction in urgency over acquiring Vitor Reis, which has, in turn, opened the door for other clubs.

Closing in on Brighton move

Real Madrid could miss out on Vitor Reis. (Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)

The latest developments from the UK suggest that Brighton & Hove Albion are leading the race for the Brazilian talent.

According to the reports, Brighton are confident in securing his services in January. After having two previous bids rejected by Palmeiras, the Premier League club has now offered €23.5 million, showing their determination to land the highly-rated centre-back.

Should this deal go through, Reis would break records, becoming the most expensive central defender to ever leave Brazil.

However, even at €23.5 million, he would still fall short of the record for the most expensive Brazilian defenders, with players like Eder Militao (€50 million), David Luiz (€49.5 million), Bremer (€46.9 million), and Thiago Silva (€42 million) all commanding higher transfer fees.