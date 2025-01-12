Real Madrid see breakthrough youngster as a serious option for first-team squad

It has been quite some time since Raul Asencio made his competitive debut for Real Madrid, appearing as a substitute for Eder Militao.

Since then, the youngster has featured in seven league as well and several cup matches, establishing himself as a key defensive outlet for Carlo Ancelotti.

Asencio’s role, though, has tapered off in recent weeks, as Ancelotti has preferred Aurelien Tchouameni at centre-back.

But following the Frenchman’s string of poor performances, Asencio has once again emerged as a key option for Los Blancos.

How Real Madrid view Asencio

A recent report from =AS has offered a fresh perspective on Raul Asencio as Real Madrid look to set up their defence not only for the near term but also for the foreseeable future.

As per the report, Real Madrid increasingly see Asencio as a viable first-team candidate for the future. He is considered to be the present and the future of the team.

Can Raul Asencio establish himself as a first-team regular at Real Madrid? (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

In fact, Los Blancos might look to follow the Nacho method with respect to Asencio – a calm figure, who will not cause much commotion and yet give 100% whenever handed the opportunity.

The Real Madrid coaching staff values the youngster’s attitude quite positively. But for now, he is far from being considered a regular in the first-team.

Indeed, Asencio must always be ready and cannot take anything for granted, if he is to continue his career at Real Madrid.

For now, everything suggests he will become Real Madrid’s fourth choice centre-back, after Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Eder Militao.

However, it will be interesting to see how things transpire if Real Madrid end up signing a new defensive face in the summer.