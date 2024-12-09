Real Madrid scouted defender during recent La Liga clash

Real Madrid look as if they are set for significant change next summer in their squad, with holes in various areas of the pitch appearing, not aided by injury. One of the positions that will likely be affected is the left-back spot.

It had been thought that Alphonso Davies was a certainty to arrive next summer, but that is now much more in the air than previously thought. If the Canadian does not sign for Los Blancos, then Miguel Gutierrez would be one of the top options to come back to the Santiago Bernabeu. MD say that on Saturday during their clash with Girona, Real Madrid scouted Gutierrez as a potential recruit.

Los Blancos have a 50% sell-on clause in Gutierrez’s contract, and an €8m buyback clause too, making the 22-year-old a cheap alternative on the left side. It appears that Real Madrid are not especially wedded to either of Ferland Mendy or Fran Garcia, with the latter likely to move on next summer. Gutierrez has arguably been the most consistent of the trio over the last 19 months.