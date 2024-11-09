Real Madrid problems mount as double injury blow sustained during Osasuna clash

Real Madrid’s last couple of weeks have been very tough. Carlo Ancelotti’s side suffered back-to-back defeats against Barcelona and AC Milan, so they are hoping to get back on track against Osasuna in their final match before the last international break of 2024.

However, more problems has now arisen for Ancelotti during the match at the Santiago Bernabeu. Firstly, Rodrygo Goes had to be taken off midway through the first half after he appeared to suffer a hamstring injury.

🚨⚪️ Rodrygo, subbed off with an injury for Real Madrid during the game vs Osasuna. pic.twitter.com/xtz1DLdfWm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 9, 2024

It got even worse for Los Blancos not too long after as Eder Militao had to leave the field of play on the stretcher, and the early signs suggest that he has suffered a serious knee injury.

🚨⚪️ Éder Militão goes out on stretcher with knee injury, set to be assessed by Real Madrid staff. Get well soon 🤞🏻🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/3O4dTnD93V — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 9, 2024

Real Madrid have got had things going their way in recent weeks, and these problems – especially the one for Militao – look very worrying. Tests will be conducted in the coming days to determine the severity of each injury.