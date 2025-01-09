Real Madrid’s priority target now in Bayern Munich’s sights for free transfer

In a recent turn of events, it has been learned through Fichajes that Bayern Munich have made a strong move to rival Real Madrid for the signature of Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the season.

The German club, aware of Real Madrid’s interest in the player, is looking to move quickly and secure a deal for one of the world’s most talented full-backs. It is said that Bayern see this as a prime opportunity to strengthen their squad for the future.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are urgently in need of a new right-back. Dani Carvajal’s ongoing injury struggles have exposed weaknesses in that position, making the acquisition of Alexander-Arnold a top priority.

Bayern Munich have entered the race

The English defender would fit well into Madrid’s tactical system, and the club views him as an important signing for the upcoming season. However, Bayern Munich are not making things easy, as they are determined to keep the player from Madrid’s grasp.

Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Under the guidance of Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich are focused on building an ambitious project, and Alexander-Arnold is seen as a key piece in that plan.

The club is prepared to offer him a lucrative contract and a central role in their tactical setup, which could sway the player’s decision in their favour. With this, Bayern hope to further elevate their competitiveness on both domestic and European fronts.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold’s camp has fueled further speculation about his future. Despite being a central figure at Liverpool, the lack of progress in contract negotiations has made his departure seem increasingly likely.

A battle is brewing

Liverpool are now facing the reality that holding on to their star player might be an impossible task.

As the battle between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid intensifies, Alexander-Arnold’s next move will be crucial. Both clubs are backed by solid projects and resources, which makes his decision even more difficult.

The next few weeks will be key in determining his future, with both Bayern and Madrid vying for his signature.

For Liverpool, this is a situation they had hoped to avoid, but the club is now preparing for the possibility of losing one of their most valuable players.

The outcome of this race will undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about stories in the upcoming transfer window, as it has the potential to reshape the landscape of European football.