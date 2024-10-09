Real Madrid priority target for 2025 not ruling out surprise renewal with current club

Real Madrid priority target for 2025 not ruling out surprise renewal with current club

Florian Wirtz is set to be a man in demand come the transfer window of 2025, with several top clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid, are eager to swoop him away from Bayer Leverkusen.

In fact, reports suggested that Los Blancos are the leading candidates to sign the 21-year-old German whizkid, who has become one of the top players in the Bundesliga.

However, earlier this week, German media reported that Wirtz might prefer to continue in his homeland for a couple more years, which led to speculations that Bayern Munich were now the frontrunners to sign him.

Renewal at Leverkusen now a possibility

However, now, according to Kicker, the possibility of Wirtz signing a new contract and continuing at Bayer Leverkusen has emerged as a serious option.

Indeed, as per the report, there are no indications of an imminent departure. Instead, a surprising development regarding Wirtz and his future could be on the horizon.

Not only are Bayer Leverkusen planning to extend the playmaker’s contract beyond its current 2027 expiration, but the player himself views this scenario with considerable interest.

A new contract, which would run at least until summer 2028, would enable Bayer 04 to retain the player in their squad for the coming season without significantly weakening their negotiating position for a potential transfer in 2026.

New contract at Leverkusen? (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Both camps’ interests aligning

This plan aligns with both Bayer’s interests and Wirtz’s camp’s considerations. The 21-year-old talent, who has already recorded six goals and one assist in eleven appearances this season, finds ideal conditions for development at the club.

Leverkusen provides him with the perfect environment for his development, with maximum support and trust from both the club and coach.

It’s also clear that Florian’s father and agent, Hans Wirtz, prioritizes his son’s sporting and personal development over a quick move to an absolute top club with a more lucrative contract.

“A young player needs to be in a team where he can play regularly,” Hans Wirtz recently said.

Currently, Wirtz’s camp and Leverkusen are engaged in productive discussions, exploring possibilities and preferences. Notably, the Bundesliga champions are the only team with whom the German international is in talks, which bodes well for their chances of success.