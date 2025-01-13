Real Madrid president, CEO to meet with Ancelotti to analyse Super Cup disaster

Sunday night was one to forget for Real Madrid as they succumbed to a 2-5 thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals FC Barcelona in the finals of the Spanish Super Cup.

On a night which could have led to their third trophy of the season, Los Blancos return from Saudi Arabia empty-handed and with another hammering at the hands of their bitter enemies, who now have scored nine goals in two El Clasico matches this season.

Meeting between Ancelotti and Real Madrid hierarchy

As such, MARCA reports that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and CEO Jose Angel Sanchez will meet with manager Carlo Ancelotti in the coming days.

The senior club officials wish to sit down with the head coach and analyse what went wrong in the Super Cup final against Barcelona and try to find a solution for the problems.

Under pressure. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

While questions are being asked about Ancelotti, who has a contract until 2026, there will be no drastic decisions taken regarding the manager at this time even though the 9-2 aggregate scoreline from the two Clasicos this season has done a lot of damage.

At club level, what happened was hard to digest. and there will be days of reflection, but the pace of the competition prevents them from thinking about extreme situations right away.

The manner in which the team has performed and lost to Barcelona in two matches already this season hurts Perez and there will be a discussion to find out the problem and identify the measures to be taken to address it.

The possibility of entering into the market for a new right-back remains on the table, although there will be no centre-back signed in January.

Either way, Real Madrid must now turn their focus on what is in front of them instead of looking back at the demoralising defeat from Sunday, as a crucial Copa del Rey clash awaits them.