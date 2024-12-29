Real Madrid only one point away from reaching a monumental tally in La Liga

Regarded by many as the best club in the world, Real Madrid are tantalisingly close to etching its name even deeper into the annals of Spanish football history.

That is because the reigning champions of Spain are on the verge of reaching 5,000 points won in La Liga.

One point away from glory

Real Madrid currently stand at 4,999 points, meaning they are just one point away from reaching the magical 5,000 mark.

Since its La Liga’s inception, Real Madrid have not just competed; it has dominated. With 4,999 points, they are sitting on the top of the all-time standings.

Barcelona are second with 4,887 points while Atletico Madrid complete the podium with 4,018 points.

Source: MARCA

Athletic Club, Valencia and Sevilla complete the top six, though none of them have yet to reach the 4,000 point-mark.

For Real Madrid, the significance of reaching 5,000 points cannot be overstated. This milestone is not just a number; it will be a symbol of consistency, resilience, and superiority in one of the world’s most competitive leagues.

Real Madrid can reach this magical figure in their next La Liga adventure on January 3, when they take on Valencia at the Mestalla.

It won’t be a straightforward task by any means. But although the club are just a point away from reaching the 5,000-mark, Carlo Ancelotti won’t settle for anything less than three points.

Real Madrid, after all, cannot afford to lose ground in the race for the league title, which is shaping up well, with Atletico Madrid leading the table and Barcelona occupying the third spot.