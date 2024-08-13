Real Madrid not expecting an offer from Man City for attacker despite Guardiola admiration

As has been reported over the past few weeks, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes is a player who is attracting interest from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 23-year-old Brazilian attacker is understood to be a ‘dream’ target for Pep Guardiola, who admires the player a great deal.

With Julian Alvarez leaving for Atletico Madrid, there have been rumours that Guardiola and Man City might come calling for Rodrygo, who finds himself under the shadows of players like Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid do not expect Man City to make a move

However, according to Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, Real Madrid are not expecting Manchester City to make an offer to sign Rodrygo this summer.

It is because neither the player nor Real Madrid are considering a parting of ways at this point and intend to continue their partnership.

Guardiola is a fan of Rodrygo. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

As such, sources close to the Brazilian rising star insist that there is no scenario other than him continuing at the Santiago Bernabeu for at least one more season.

Given Rodrygo’s stance as well as Real Madrid’s desire to retain him, Manchester City are not planning on coming forward with an offer to sign him.

Rodrygo signed a new contract with the Merengues last season but the arrival of Mbappe has led to question marks over his future.

Despite all the noise, though, manager Carlo Ancelotti counts on the Brazilian attacker and intends to have him as part of the squad.

Rodrygo, though, will have his task cut out this season as he will compete with the likes of Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler for one spot in the lineup, considering that Mbappe and Vinicius are certainties in attack.