Real Madrid nominated for the Men’s Club of the Year award

The ceremony for the Ballon d’Or award, the highest individual honour in the world of football, is scheduled to take place on 28th October this year at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. As already reported, there are up to six Real Madrid players in contention for this award, along with Kylian Mbappe who joined the Merengues last summer.

Along with the Ballon d’Or, this ceremony will also hand out awards for the Women’s Ballon d’Or, Men’s Club of the Year, Women’s Club of the Year, Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy, Men’s Team Coach of the Year, and Women’s Team Coach of the Year.

As Mundo Deportivo has reported, Real Madrid are one of the clubs in contention for the Men’s Club of the Year. Similarly, Arda Guler is one of the candidates for the Kopa Trophy, Andriy Lunin is a candidate for the Yashin Trophy, and Carlo Ancelotti is competing for the Men’s Team Coach of the Year.

Real Madrid won three trophies last season, the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. Thus, they are one of the favourites to win the Men’s Club of the Year award.

Similarly, Arda Guler had some very good performances for Real Madrid at the end of the season, after his struggles with injuries for most part of the campaign. He also impressed in the UEFA EURO 2024 with Turkey and is thus a candidate to win the Kopa award for the best U-21 player.

Andriy Lunin also had a season to remember as he got the chance to show his skills between the sticks with Thibaut Courtois’ long-term injury absence. His performances in La Liga and UCL have won him a candidacy for the Yashin trophy.

Carlo Ancelotti was the coach who led his Real Madrid side to three titles last season and is naturally one of the candidates to win the Men’s Team Coach of the Year award. He will be competing with Luis de la Fuente (Spain), Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen), and Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta).